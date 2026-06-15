Seven Network to Broadcast Royal Ascot 2026 Live and Free Across Australia

Seven Network announces live and free coverage of Royal Ascot 2026 from June 16-20, featuring top Australian sprinters and jockeys, with full replays on 7plus Sport.

Royal Ascot 2026, one of the world's most prestigious horse racing events, is set to captivate Australian audiences with live and free coverage on the Seven Network .

Held annually at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, England, the five-day carnival from Tuesday, June 16 to Saturday, June 20 features the finest thoroughbreds and jockeys competing for over £10 million in prize money. The event is also renowned for its elite fashion, pageantry, and the daily Royal Procession, often attended by members of the British Royal Family.

This year, Australian representation is particularly strong, with a formidable group of sprinters including Asfoora, Overpass, and Joliestar ready to take on the world's best. Australian jockeys will also be in the spotlight, with James McDonald returning to the track where he has previously claimed five wins. Joining him are Zac Lloyd, Mark Zahra, and Josh Parr, who will compete across various race days.

The action kicks off nightly at 10:30 PM AEST, with full replays available on 7plus Sport each morning. Seven's Horse Racing Analyst, Lizzie Jelfs, expressed excitement about the coverage: 'It's so exciting to have one of the world's most prestigious racing carnivals available for fans in Australia to watch live and free on Seven and 7plus this year.

Royal Ascot is a major milestone on the international racing calendar, and I'm particularly interested in how our Australian thoroughbreds perform against the world's best.

' Seven will utilize ITV Racing's international broadcast, hosted by Ed Chamberlin and Francesca Cumani, with experts Jason Weaver, Megan Nicholls, and Adele Mulrennan providing analysis for all 35 races, including eight Group 1 contests. In addition to Royal Ascot, Seven's horse racing coverage continues with local events like VRC Country Race Day at Flemington, Civic Stakes Day at Randwick, and Ipswich Cup Day, showcasing racing's number one commentary team.

For Australian enthusiasts, this provides an unparalleled opportunity to experience the thrill of Royal Ascot alongside domestic racing. The extensive live and on-demand offerings ensure no fan misses a moment of the action, whether watching from home or on the go via 7plus Sport. With top-tier horses, jockeys, and a festival atmosphere, Royal Ascot 2026 promises to be a highlight of the international racing season





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