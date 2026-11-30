A global wave of luxury hotel openings is coming in 2027, led by a Waldorf Astoria inside London's Admiralty Arch, the Maybourne Saint-Germain in a former Paris convent, and new Ritz-Carlton and Hoxton properties across Australia.

If you love trying out new hotels, 2027 is set to be a good year. Around the world there are high-profile launches in favourite destinations, from a spa retreat in Italy's fashion capital to a very British brand opening in New York.

London Waldorf Astoria and New York Wolseley

There is also plenty to look forward to in Australia, particularly in the regions, with new or revamped stays out of the ordinary. The guide is part of Traveller's Where to Next? series on the next big trends and destinations in travel. London's iconic Admiralty Arch will house the new Waldorf Astoria in 2027. You do not have to know London to recognise this monument: it has a starring role any time there is a royal procession.

Also read Australian PGA Championship to Return to Sydney in 2027

As the ceremonial gateway between The Mall and Trafalgar Square, Admiralty Arch embodies imperial swagger, and the new Waldorf Astoria opening there is unlikely to offer much in the way of understatement. In the beginning there was The Wolseley Piccadilly, one of London's most glamorous dining rooms. Now there is The Wolseley Hotel New York. Set in midtown Manhattan hard by Bryant Park, this is the first in what promises to be a portfolio of Wolseley hotels.

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All will channel the art deco elegance and the elevated all-day dining experience of the original. Most of Paris' grand hotels congregate on the right bank of the Seine, so the fact that this year's most opulent opening is on the left bank is something of a surprise. Maybourne is best-known for London landmarks such as Claridge's and The Connaught, so expect something majestic from this reinvention of a former 17th-century convent. The property becomes the Maybourne Saint-Germain in 2027.

Paris Maybourne and Milan Six Senses

You would expect any new high-end hotel in Italy's fashion capital to be seriously stylish and Six Senses Milan fits the bill, with its marble and brass interiors, its textured ceilings and its rooftop bar. The real draw, of course, as at any Six Senses property, is the state-of-the-art spa. The Langham, Custom House, Bangkok is an appealing mix of old and new.

Its public areas are set across three historic properties in the Bang Rak neighbourhood, including the city's original Custom House, while the sleek guest rooms are tucked into a new build. Depart from one of its two private piers to explore the city by water, or unwind on the riverside pool deck.

Sitting on the opposite bank of the river from the Valley of the Kings and the Valley of the Queens, Four Seasons Luxor will offer a multitude of ways to relax in between visits to Egypt's ancient temples and tombs. It will feature palm-studded gardens, a range of restaurants and lounges, and multiple swimming pools to plunge into. On paper, it sounds like an unlikely project: a Manhattan-meets-the-bush mash-up, dreamt up by businessman John Singleton.

Egypt Four Seasons and Queensland Ever Bloomfield

In fact, Grand Saddles Lodge, with its 20 private villas, a top-notch restaurant, an excellent spa and a piano bar, is off to a galloping start. The first in a new family of luxury lodges, Ever Bloomfield promises plenty of ways to immerse yourself in tropical Queensland. Activities range from snorkelling coral reefs to scrambling along unmarked forest trails, catching mud crabs for lunch or beachcombing along a secluded bay in the Daintree Rainforest.

We have been waiting a long while for this one: the return of one of our most famous luxury lodges after a $50 million refresh. Set amid 2830 hectares within the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area, this new incarnation of Emirates Wolgan Valley, now the first property in the new Ritz-Carlton Lodge portfolio, will retain its all-inclusive, activity-rich approach. From the moment the first Hoxton hotel opened in Shoreditch, in London, this brand was all about doing things differently.

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Australia's first Hoxton continues that tradition, from its choice of left-of-centre location (in this case a former matchstick factory in Cremorne) to its famous open house lobby, designed to draw in locals as well as visitors. The harbour views from the Waldorf Astoria Sydney, sitting at Circular Quay between the Opera House and the Harbour Bridge, promise to be utterly spectacular. So does the food, which will include globetrotting chef Curtis Stone's first restaurant on home turf.

Hunter Valley Laval and Yarra Valley Levantine Hill

Wine aficionados will love Laval's 10,000-bottle wine cellar, but there is a lot more to this new Hunter Valley resort. The 65 villas will share the 67-hectare Pokolbin estate with a 1000-square-metre longevity spa, meditation areas, a working vineyard and a restaurant helmed by chef Justin North. An enormous red Gillie and Marc Rabbitwoman sculpture water feature will mark the grand entrance.

As the region's first all-suite luxury hotel, the intimate Levantine Hill Hotel combines all the qualities the Yarra Valley is known for: wine, architecture, art, food and sweeping vineyard views. Part of the award-winning Levantine Hill Estate, the two-level suites, some with circular baths, will join the existing cellar door, restaurant and winery. You will never be hungry at Treehouse Hotel Adelaide, located directly above Adelaide's Central Market.

It is the first Australian outpost for the whimsical brand created by Barry Sternlicht, the US billionaire who launched the W and 1 Hotels brands, known for weaving nostalgia, nature-inspired interiors and handcrafted detail. Saffire Freycinet's three-bedroom Jewel villa is the next best thing to a private resort. It offers dedicated staff (concierge, private guide and villa host) alongside 800 square metres of living space and an 18-metre infinity pool with jacuzzi.

You also have full access to Saffire Freycinet's amenities, as well as those magnificent views. Whether you want to swim with whale sharks or just explore Australia's other great coral reef, Ningaloo Reef is one of Western Australia's most irresistible destinations. The refurbished RAC Ningaloo Reef Resort sits steps from the ocean, making it an ideal base for exploring the region.