Severe 'Once in Five-Year' Storm Lashes Western Australia, Thousands Without Power

A rare and powerful storm system is impacting southwest Western Australia with winds up to 125 km/h, causing widespread power outages and prompting severe weather warnings. The storm is expected to move east, affecting southern and southeastern states.

A powerful and rare storm system, described by meteorologists as a 'once in five-year' event, is battering the southwest coast of Western Australia , bringing destructive winds, heavy rain, and large waves.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has issued severe weather warnings across a vast area from Lancelin to Albany, including the city of Perth, with wind gusts expected to reach up to 125 kilometers per hour. Thousands of homes have already lost power as the storm intensifies, and authorities are urging residents to stay indoors and avoid travel.

The storm is expected to move eastward over the coming days, impacting southern and southeastern parts of the country, including South Australia, Victoria, New South Wales, and Tasmania. The BoM has described the low-pressure system driving this storm as particularly deep, a type typically seen only every few years. The system is coupled with a strong cold front that will push across the nation, bringing widespread damaging winds, showers, and thunderstorms.

In Western Australia, the Department of Fire and Emergency Services has issued a 'prepare to take shelter' warning across the entire southern quarter of the state, cautioning that rarely experienced winds could bring down trees, branches, and powerlines, and cause debris to become airborne. Residents are advised to secure loose items such as outdoor furniture and trampolines, close curtains, and stay away from windows. The storm is expected to persist through Sunday and Monday before moving east.

Power outages have affected approximately 8,000 homes in the South West region and 2,000 in the Perth metropolitan area, according to Western Power. The utility company anticipates restoring services to most customers by Sunday afternoon. Emergency services have received over 120 calls for assistance, primarily related to fallen trees, roof damage, and water ingress. Parts of Perth experienced minor flooding after 19.6mm of rainfall overnight, affecting Riverside Drive and the Kwinana Freeway's Mill Point on-ramp.

Additionally, dangerous surf conditions with waves up to eight meters are forecast, along with abnormally high tides. Authorities urge residents to stay away from the coast to avoid being swept away by sudden surges. The storm serves as a reminder of the power of nature and the importance of preparedness during severe weather events





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