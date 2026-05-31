Severe Storm Lashes WA South, Thousands Without Power as Worst Yet to Come

An intense storm has hit Western Australia's south, leaving 10,000 homes without power and prompting warnings of destructive winds and heavy rainfall. The Bureau of Meteorology warns of dangerous conditions not seen in three to five years.

A powerful storm swept through Western Australia 's south overnight, leaving thousands of homes without power and prompting warnings of more severe weather to come. The intense cold front crossed the coast in the early hours of Sunday, bringing wind gusts of up to 117 kilometres per hour at Cape Leeuwin and heavy rainfall that saw Busselton Airport record 51 millimetres by 9am.

In Perth, 19 millimetres fell overnight. The Department of Fire and Emergency Services received 120 calls for assistance, primarily from the Perth metropolitan area, reporting fallen trees, roof damage, and water ingress. One incident involved a fallen powerline in the southern Perth suburb of Beaconsfield, which contributed to the widespread outages. The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for a large portion of southern Western Australia, cautioning that the worst conditions were expected from Sunday afternoon onwards.

A deepening low-pressure system was forecast to bring damaging to locally destructive winds, with gusts up to 125 kilometres per hour predicted for areas southwest of a line from Lancelin to Albany, including Perth. The warning described the system as producing dangerous weather seen only once every three to five years in the southwest of the state. Residents were urged to prepare for potential further power outages, falling trees, and flash flooding as the storm intensifies.

As of Sunday morning, approximately 8,000 homes in the South West region and an additional 2,000 in the Perth metropolitan area were without electricity. Power crews were working to restore supply, but the ongoing dangerous conditions hampered efforts. Emergency services advised residents to stay indoors, secure loose items, and avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary. The severe weather warning covered a vast area between Kalbarri and Esperance, with heavy rainfall expected to cause riverine and flash flooding in low-lying areas.

Local authorities set up temporary shelters for those displaced by the storm and urged people to stay informed via official channels. Historical data indicates that storms of this intensity are rare for the region, with the last comparable event occurring in 2018. The combination of strong winds and saturated ground raises the risk of trees toppling onto homes and vehicles. Farmers in agricultural areas were particularly concerned about crop damage and livestock safety.

Meanwhile, the insurance industry braced for a spike in claims, with early estimates suggesting millions of dollars in damage. The storm is expected to slowly move eastward, with conditions improving by Monday afternoon, but residents were cautioned not to let their guard down until the all-clear is given. Safety officials emphasized that fallen powerlines should be treated as live and dangerous, and people should not approach them.

They also reminded the public to have emergency kits ready, including flashlights, batteries, and first aid supplies. Schools and businesses in affected areas announced closures or delayed openings. Public transport services experienced disruptions, with some train lines suspended due to debris on tracks. As the storm continued to lash the coastline, surf life savers warned beachgoers of dangerous surf conditions and advised against swimming.

Overall, the community response has been resilient, with neighbors helping each other clear debris and check on vulnerable residents. Local government agencies coordinated cleanup efforts, and volunteers from emergency services organizations were on standby. The full extent of the damage will become clearer once the storm passes and assessments can be conducted. In the meantime, the focus remains on ensuring public safety and restoring essential services as quickly as possible.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates through official channels





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