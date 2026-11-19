ElectraNet reports widespread power outages in Port Lincoln after extreme winds toppled transmission towers. Thousands of customers remain without electricity on the Eyre Peninsula.

Severe weather conditions have caused significant damage to critical energy infrastructure in the Port Lincoln area, disrupting power supplies for thousands of residents and businesses across the region. ElectraNet confirmed that two transmission towers were knocked down and one other was severely damaged by the intense localised storm. The energy company stated that power was successfully restored to parts of the Port Lincoln area using local generators at 9:45pm on Thursday. This restoration effort has allowed approximately 10,000 customers in Port Lincoln and surrounding towns to regain access to electricity.

Tower Collapse and Infrastructure Failure

The primary mechanism of the failure involved extreme wind speeds that exceeded the design parameters of the local transmission infrastructure. ElectraNet explained that the weather in this specific region was stronger than the winds for which the towers were engineered. One of the toppled towers fell onto the property of Wharminda farmer Chris Prime, who described the event as a "wind blast" that appeared to crush and push the structure over with force. ElectraNet attributed the collapse to the fact that the localised weather event was even stronger than the wind standards the towers were designed to withstand.

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Power Recovery and Grid Isolation

While significant progress has been made in restoring energy, the situation remains complex due to the isolation of the regional grid. The South Australian government has asked people to switch their solar panels off to help maintain the supply to the Eyre Peninsula town. This request is critical because the bulk of the 10,000 customers with restored power are located on the Eyre Peninsula, which has been "islanded" from the national energy market. This islanding technique is used to stabilise the local grid when connections to the broader national network are compromised or unavailable.

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Current Outage Numbers and Geographic Spread

The number of affected customers has decreased from a peak of around 30,000 on Thursday evening, but the recovery is uneven across the geographic area. Although supply has been restored to many properties, thousands of homes and businesses are still without power. The outages are particularly concentrated in the northern parts of the peninsula, where the infrastructure damage and grid instability have had a prolonged impact. The disparity between the peak outage numbers and current restored figures highlights the challenges of rebuilding a resilient energy supply after such a violent weather event.

Impact on Residents and Future Outlook

Residents in the affected zones are navigating a difficult period as they wait for full restoration. The combination of physical damage to towers and the operational necessity of islanding the grid has created a prolonged disruption for the community. ElectraNet continues to work on stabilising the local supply while managing the increased load from distributed solar generation. The SA government's request for residents to switch off solar panels underscores the fragility of the current energy balance in the region. Full restoration to all affected areas, especially in the north, remains an ongoing priority for energy providers and local authorities.