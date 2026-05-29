Severe Winter Storm Set to Batter Adelaide and Southern Coasts

A major low-pressure system is forecast to bring destructive winds, heavy rain, thunderstorms, and abnormally high tides to southern South Australia starting Monday. Residents are urged to prepare over the weekend.

Adelaide residents are being warned to prepare for severe winter weather as a major low-pressure system is set to impact southern coasts from the very start of the season.

The system is forecast to bring a dangerous combination of heavy rain, strong winds, thunderstorms, and potentially abnormally high tides. Damaging to destructive wind gusts are expected from Monday, prompting authorities to advise residents to use the weekend to secure loose items in yards, such as trampolines, and to generally tidy up properties. Businesses and events located on or near the coastface an additional threat from the predicted high tides, which could lead to coastal flooding.

The need for sandbagging has been highlighted, recalling similar damaging high tides that battered South Australian coastlines in May and June of last year. The risk of these abnormal tides will be most significant along western coasts from Monday into Tuesday, shifting to central and eastern coasts from Tuesday into Wednesday. Heavy rainfall is also a major component of this weather event. Adelaide and southern regions are expected to receive the heaviest downpours.

On Monday, rainfall totals could reach 30mm around the Mount Lofty Ranges, Kangaroo Island, and the South East, with isolated falls of 30 to 40mm in those areas. While these regions have already seen some high daily rainfall totals this year, this system is forecast to be more prolonged.

For Adelaide specifically, the Bureau of Meteorology predicts up to 15mm of rain on Monday, increasing to up to 25mm on Tuesday, then up to 6mm on Wednesday and up to 7mm on Thursday. Other centers like Mount Gambier, Victor Harbor, and Kingscote can expect up to 25mm on Monday and up to 20mm on Tuesday, with additional showers following. Thunderstorms are also in the forecast, with a higher likelihood of developing Monday afternoon and continuing into the evening.

Residents are urged to stay informed through official channels and to take preparatory actions seriously to protect life and property





7NewsMelbourne / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Winter Storm Adelaide Weather Low Pressure System High Tides Flooding Wind Warnings Thunderstorms Rainfall South Australia Bureau Of Meteorology

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rare severe weather event tipped to smash state’s coastIt is likely to bring damaging winds, heavy rainfall and possible six-metre waves.

Read more »

Severe Heatwave Grips India and Pakistan, Highlighting Climate Change ImpactAn intense, prolonged heatwave has struck India and Pakistan, with temperatures exceeding 46°C and causing record electricity demand, widespread drought, and at least 47 reported deaths. The event underscores the role of climate change and persistent high-pressure systems in exacerbating extreme heat, particularly in urban areas.

Read more »

Severe Storm to Hit Southern Western Australia This WeekendA severe storm is forecast to impact huge parts of southern Western Australia this weekend, bringing destructive wind gusts and heavy rainfall.

Read more »

Perth and Southern WA Brace for Powerful Winter Storm Threatening WA Day WeekendA rare and powerful winter storm, packing cyclone-strength winds and heavy rainfall, is set to batter Western Australia's coast from Geraldton to Albany over the WA Day long weekend, prompting severe weather warnings and preparation calls.

Read more »