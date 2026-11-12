Court hears Frances Crawford called husband a sex addict before alleged murder

A court has heard Frances Crawford described her husband Robert Crawford as a sex addict and detailed his adultery and rage in messages and a note before she was found dead in July 2024. Robert Crawford, a former RAAF pilot, has pleaded not guilty to murder and says her death was a tragic accident.

A court has heard that Frances Crawford repeatedly raised concerns about her husband's adultery and rage, calling him a sex addict in messages sent in the weeks before he allegedly killed her.

Former Royal Australian Air Force pilot Robert Crawford, 49, has pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife. She was found at the bottom of a retaining wall at their rural property in south-east Queensland in July 2024. The defence says her death was a tragic accident. Crawford claimed he believed his wife died while moving a ride-on mower late at night because the sprinklers were going to come on.

Also read Pilot Robert Crawford accused of staging wife Frances's mower death, court hears affairs and messages

Detective Reviews Text Messages About Infidelity

Frances Crawford's body was found near a ride-on mower at her home. On Thursday, Detective Senior Constable Tahnee Bursle gave evidence about messages found on the Crawfords' phones. Frances discussed her worry about his infidelity and being away for work. A message in early June 2024 read: You are so good at lying that I now can't trust a word you say when it comes to being unfaithful.

Advertisement

The message continued: You might miss me, love me, etc, but you were saying all these things when you were cheating at the same time. You have sweet talked all those other women. I'm not going to risk my life to STDs and my heart to you when you are a sex addict. A note found by investigators on Frances' phone detailed the pair's relationship in the months before her death.

It read: My partner's adultery, rage, and avoidance of emotional intimacy has left me feeling isolated and alone. I feel like I have been holding our family together without his support. I felt like I was constantly walking on eggshells in the last 10 years.

Wife Note Details Relationship Struggles

The note continued: When I found out about his first emotional affair and visit to a massage parlour, I felt like my heart was totally shredded, and it took me years to come back from that only to be rejected again. I felt so alone. The note also described Frances' reaction to finding out Crawford had bought airfares for other women. It read: I couldn't stop screaming in pain.

How could my husband do this to me? He promised me forever, and he had been living a lie. He had no problem organising sex dates whenever he chose, but he never made an effort for me. That has made me feel so trapped and unloved for so long.

Advertisement

No matter how much I communicated how this made me feel, he was checked out years ago. The note said: I felt he just stayed in our marriage out of obligation. Once we had a child he checked out and started cheating on me and this just increased in number and severity over the next 21 years. Under the heading physical, the note described Crawford emotionally pressuring Frances into sex after surgery and after childbirth, although I had barely healed.

Victim Described Emotional Abuse And Cheating

This delayed the healing process. The note also read: He has always subtly indicated I have physical and character flaws - fat stomach, wrinkles, boring when I was sick or tired raising children, could do with a make-up lesson etc, and he never seemed proud of me in public. He didn't invite me to work events, which made me feel he was ashamed of me.

I now know he was actually cheating with girls at the work event so he didn't wish to introduce us as I would know his relationship with them was suspect. The trial before Justice Lincoln Crowley continues.