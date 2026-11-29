Carrie-Anne Moss, star of The Matrix and Yaga, discusses her new role as a seductive university lecturer, refusing to dress sexier for a major part, and why menopause is a second act for women.

Carrie-Anne Moss says menopause is a second act for women. The Matrix and Yaga star spoke about her new role, her refusal to dress sexier for a major part, and her life and career in an interview published on November 29, 2026.

Moss, 59, described her current career moment as her most seductive streak. Sex scenes are not my thing, grimaces Carrie-Anne Moss. I would much rather do fight scenes than the intimate ones. Because I have always been very powerful, but not sexually powerful.

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I have never led with my sexuality in life or on screen. Moss reclaims power through Yaga, where she plays Dr Katherine Hargrove, a student-schtupping university lecturer. She is genuinely more frightening walking her fingers up thighs and whispering into men's ears. Menopause is a second act for women, says Moss.

We are coming out of that period of lower energy, when we are making babies, up into the heart and the head. We trust our intuition as we come into our true power and purpose. In Yaga, she has great fun playing an assured older woman who is smart and very manipulative. The character uses her straight talking and sexual confidence to discomfit men who think they have the upper hand.

Moss plays manipulative Baba Yaga character

The show is set in Widow's Bay. It has its spine-tingling cake and eats it with comic campery. It plays with the Slavic folklore of Baba Yaga, an elderly witch who lives in a house that stands on chicken legs. Baba Yaga grinds the bones of naughty children with a pestle and mortar before eating them.

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In the opening episode, we see Moss's character prowling a darkened amphitheatre. She shows students who have nicknamed her Boner Beast slides of a pretty crab spider camouflaged on a flower, waiting for its prey to fly into its mouth. Nature tells you the best way to kill is to be invisible, purrs Moss, her cool, probing gaze unbroken as she tosses back her long mane of slate-grey curls.

It is a joke, of course, that she is an invisible older woman. She is mesmerising, and she knows it. Moss was raised by a single mother and did not meet her father until she was 14. She has said he was largely absent from her life.

But that did not appear to trouble her. I was an easy-going kid, she recalls. I watched a lot of television and I always wanted to be an actor. Taking the lead from her mother's love of musical theatre, she loved singing, dancing and writing.

She knew how to monetise her art too, charging her peers $10 each for parts in the plays she wrote. If the acting had not worked out, she tells me she would have been an excellent agent. If I really believe in something or someone, I can sell anything, she says. Like most actors, she paid the rent waiting tables for years.

She says she would always leave my shifts with a pocket full of cards from customers offering me jobs in different industries. Although she was never the sexy girl at school, she launched her career as a model. She moved to Toronto at 18 to get in front of the cameras. My best friend and I were always down in the sewing room, making scrapbooks from fashion magazines.

All the supermodels, the clothes, we were really into that, she chuckles. I could not wait to get out of school, out of the suburbs and start my life. She quickly secured international modelling contracts. She began her adventure travelling across Japan and Europe throughout her late teens and early 20s.

Moss recalls pressure on models to stay skinny

One of the first advertisements I did was for the Sony Walkman, when that had just come out. She shakes her head as she recalls the pressures on models to stay skinny. A comment I got a lot on shoots was Oh! You look like you eat!

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Now, that is a compliment, but also it is not if you are modelling. It is the kind of thing that can mess with your mind. I had fun, and then I had enough of that world. She also worked as a model in Barcelona.

She recalls the youthful fearlessness with which she moved to LA when I did not have any money. I did not have a green card. I was not part of SAG. But nothing was going to stop me and my drive was very pure.

In Baywatch, she got to strut across the sand in a cerise swimsuit to a cheesy saxophone soundtrack. The episode saw her starring as twins, both pursuing David Hasselhoff's lifeguard character. It emerged she was one person suffering from split personality disorder. In Aaron Spelling's Fox soap Models Inc, she got into a series of catfights before her character was trafficked to Central American hooker hell.

Yoga helped Moss cope with acting rejection

To balance the superficiality of LA and to help her cope with all the rejection of the acting life, Moss turned to meditation and yoga in her mid-20s. She is a qualified yoga teacher. Being in this unstable industry is very difficult if you do not have a strong spiritual centre, she says. She credits the practice with helping her relax when other actors won roles she wanted.

It also helped her find the grit to turn down a substantial amount of money for a role after being asked to dress sexier for her next audition. She had had enough of that after working on Models Inc, where I was playing a character who was taken advantage of all the time. I barely remember because she was making out with this guy then making out with that guy all the time. I have blocked it out!

She shudders. Her role alongside Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne across The Matrix sci-fi franchise lifted her into the mainstream as a female force to be reckoned with. While filming Chocolat in 2000 in the UK, she found herself missing her new husband. I was in Bath, the most beautiful location, but I could not see the beauty.

She tuts at her former self. Then I had this breakthrough and decided: I am going to be present where I am and not wish I was somewhere else. It was like going from a black-and-white movie into Technicolor. She realised that something inside of me needed another tweak in the early days of motherhood.

Her two sons were born in 2003 and 2005, with a daughter following in 2009. She took a break from work to care for her family.