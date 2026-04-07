Sextortion Attempts on UK Children Soar, Raising Alarm and Calls for Action

Reports of online sextortion attempts targeting children in the UK have reached record levels, prompting calls for tech companies to bolster their safety measures. Data from Report Remove indicates a significant increase in blackmail attempts, primarily affecting teenage boys. Child safety advocates are urging mandatory implementation of anti-nudity detection on devices and government intervention if necessary to protect young people from this growing threat.

Children in the UK are experiencing a surge in online sextortion attempts, prompting calls for greater action from technology companies. Data from Report Remove, a service designed to help children remove intimate images from the internet, revealed a significant increase in reports of blackmail attempts following the sending of sexual images to predators. The year saw a 34% rise in such reports from under-18s, highlighting the escalating threat faced by young people online.

This increase underscores the urgent need for enhanced safety measures and proactive intervention to combat this form of online exploitation.\Sextortion, where individuals are manipulated into sending explicit content and then blackmailed, is a serious and growing problem. The data reveals that boys aged 14 to 17 are disproportionately targeted, accounting for a staggering 98% of the victims. The Molly Rose Foundation (MRF) and other child safety organizations are urging tech companies to implement more robust safeguards. They specifically call for the mandatory adoption of nudity-detection technology on devices, arguing that government intervention may be necessary if companies fail to act voluntarily. The IWF and the NSPCC are also supporting these calls. The emotional and psychological impact on victims can be devastating, sometimes even leading to tragic outcomes, underscoring the urgency of tackling this issue. The data reveals the manipulation tactics employed by criminals, who use aggressive language and terrifying threats to extort victims, often escalating rapidly after obtaining explicit content.\Report Remove's work involves creating digital fingerprints of intimate images, shared with platforms to prevent their spread. However, the true scale of the problem is likely underestimated, as many victims may be unaware of the service or hesitant to come forward. The sharp rise in the number of under-18s seeking help from Report Remove, a 66% increase, further emphasizes the gravity of the situation. Childline's director highlights the positive aspect of increased awareness among young people, and the willingness to use the service. Google and Meta have stated their commitment to prevent sextortion and invest in protections, but some organizations claim that companies must do more to protect children. The UK government is considering a requirement for devices sold in the UK to block explicit images. These initiatives represent a collective effort to create a safer online environment, but continued vigilance and innovation are essential to keep pace with the evolving tactics of online predators





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