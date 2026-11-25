Manly coach Kieran Foran repeatedly declined to answer questions about Tom Trbojevic, the salary cap and player retention at a book launch on The Corso, leaving key Sea Eagles questions unresolved.

Manly coach Kieran Foran repeatedly refused to answer questions about recruitment, retention and the salary cap during a media appearance on The Corso on Wednesday.

The event was the launch of Fan Fever: One fan, one sign, and a $5.3 billion game, a book written by former The Bachelorette star Pete de Gail. Foran attended the launch in support of de Gail, but journalists hoped the event would provide a timely opportunity to ask about recent developments at the Sea Eagles.

Also read Manly’s plans suddenly in turmoil after young star suffers ‘serious’ injury

Salary Cap Speculation And Player Retention

Those developments include speculation that Manly's salary cap is poised to burst and the fallout from Tom Trbojevic's decision to knock back the club's latest extension offer in negotiations to join Wests Tigers immediately. Other unanswered questions included whether those negotiations would be impacted by news that young gun Onitoni Large suffered an ACL injury at training on Friday.

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The loss of promising prop Caleb Navale to the cashed-up PNG Chiefs also remains unexplained, as does whether Luke Brooks is a chance of being fit for the season-opener against the Bears. Why Lehi Hopoate remains unsigned after his current contract and speculation that several big-name players may need to be released were also raised. Asked about Trbojevic, Foran said: Respectfully, I'm not answering questions around recruitment and retention. Follow-up questions about Tommy Turbo got similar treatment.

Again, I'm not talking about footy today, Foran said. I'm here to support Pete and this wonderful book he's written, that's all I'm going to say. Queries about Fogarty, the salary cap and pretty much anything that was not book-related were given what one reporter described as the Sergeant Drebin treatment. Nothing to see here.

Coaches Refusal To Answer Media Questions

When asked about Brooks' return from injury, Foran said: I'm not talking footy, you're trying to sneak one in there. After about six minutes, the media gave up. The scene was compared to a moment from The Naked Gun, in which a missile intended for Queen Elizabeth lands in a fireworks factory. A crowd gathers to witness the mayhem, but Sergeant Frank Drebin of the LAPD's Police Squad tries to restore order while seemingly oblivious to the explosions behind him.

Alright, move on, he tells the gawkers. Nothing to see here. Please disperse, nothing to see here. Manly's headquarters at Brookvale may not be ablaze, but there are burning questions about the state of affairs at the Silvertails.

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Only a few weeks earlier, Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins stood in front of the media until they were sated, answering every question that came his way. Foran's approach stood in stark contrast. While Foran posed for photos and signed books at Humphreys newsagency, fans were left none the wiser about the state of affairs at the Sea Eagles.

Coach Kieran Foran New Role And Book

Foran's transition from player to coach was one of the stories of the 2026 season, chronicled by de Gail through the lens of a Manly fanatic. At one point, de Gail fashioned a sign that he proudly brandished at games. It proclaimed: Guess what? You can't hate Foz.

Foran is no longer a rookie coach and the honeymoon period for Fozball is over. Tougher questions than the ones put to him on Wednesday will be posed during his second season with the clipboard. We'll just have to wait a bit longer to learn whether he has the answers.