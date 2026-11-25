Shadow Attorney-General Michaelia Cash disputes Labor senator Ellie Whiteaker's comments linking tradwife content to subservience, as the Coalition vows to repeal new digital duty laws.

Shadow Attorney-General Michaelia Cash has launched a direct attack on Labor senator Ellie Whiteaker regarding claims that women should be protected from tradwife content online. This clash marks a significant escalation in the debate over the new digital duty of care laws as the Coalition prepares to follow One Nation in promising to repeal the legislation.

The Digital Duty of Care Legislation

The Digital Duty of Care bill was passed by the Senate on Wednesday morning after Labor struck a deal with the Greens to legislate the next pillar of its online safety agenda. The opposition has branded these reforms as heavy-handed censorship, with frontbencher Andrew Hastie stating their instinct is to repeal the act. The laws aim to hold platforms accountable for content deemed harmful to children, including pornography, bullying, and promoting eating disorders.

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Labor removed a controversial power that would have allowed the communications minister to designate new harms, yet concerns remain about how defined harms will be interpreted. The legislation lists specific harmful content but includes broad definitions such as encouraging hostile attitudes towards women or gender equality. Critics argue this creates a vague framework for removing content from all publicly available platforms children can access.

Social Media Clash Over Tradwife Definitions

The stoush erupted from a social media clip featuring WA senator Ellie Whiteaker, who linked tradwife content to subservience to men. Whiteaker pointed to a video of a woman baking a spicy snack for her husband, which led to content where a woman stated her husband and God are her bosses. She argued that women should not be exposed to messages telling them to give up their independence or obey their husbands in 2026.

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Whiteaker stated that the Digital Duty of Care bill puts responsibility on platforms to be accountable for what appears in feeds, giving power back to users to switch off algorithms if they choose. She emphasized that platforms make money from this content and should be held responsible for the harms it causes. Conservatives have seized on these remarks as evidence of an insidious online agenda.

Coalition and Labor Frontbench Clash

Cash challenged Whiteaker's logic by asking since when a woman choosing to bake for her husband or hold a traditional view of marriage became a problem for the Labor Party. She described the claims as completely made up and insisted that such content does not create harms. Housing Minister Clare O'Neil rejected the claim that Labor wanted to ban baking videos, insisting tradwife content would not be banned under the new rules.

O'Neil challenged Cash to justify voting against reforms that would prevent children from accessing terrorism and eating disorder content. She accused the Coalition of howling at the moon and trying any way to oppose the legislation. The two frontbenchers shouted over each other as O'Neil questioned how they could defend their position against child protection measures.

Concerns Over Vague Powers and Censorship

Cash responded to O'Neil by stating the prime minister had a track record of lying and pointed to the sweeping powers given to the minister and regulator. She urged O'Neil to read the legislation, warning that the definitions of harm were too broad and open to interpretation. Cash argued that removing that section from the act was essential to prevent censorship.

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O'Neil retorted that Cash should explain to the people in Western Australia why she was voting against a bill that actively protects Australian children. Constitutional law expert Anne Twomey raised concerns in a submission to a parliamentary inquiry that the bill is too vague. She questioned whether removing content that could be harmful from all platforms was the intended outcome.

International and Political Reactions

Opposition communications spokeswoman Sarah Henderson described Whiteaker's remarks as an insight into the government's insidious online agenda in a social media post last week. The United States ambassador to Australia, David Brat, also attacked the laws, citing free speech concerns. He warned that vaguely defined harms backed by penalties of up to 5 per cent of global revenue would push platforms to censor lawful speech.

Brat stated that as Australia's largest foreign investor, the US is concerned with regulations that impose disproportionate compliance burdens on American companies relative to competitors. Communications Minister Anika Wells dismissed these censorship concerns, arguing that the laws are necessary for online safety. The debate highlights the growing tension between digital safety regulations and perceptions of government overreach.