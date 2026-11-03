Shan Turner-Carroll Wins $50,000 Fisher's Ghost Art Award Before Centre Closure

Shan Turner-Carroll wins the $50,000 Open Award at the Fisher's Ghost Art Award, a pivotal event before the Campbelltown Arts Centre closes for redevelopment.

Australian artist Shan Turner-Carroll has secured the prestigious $50,000 Open Award at the 2026 Fisher's Ghost Art Award. The ceremony took place at the Campbelltown Arts Centre, marking a significant moment in the local arts calendar. This event coincides with Campbelltown's annual Festival of Fisher's Ghost, which has been running since 1956.

The win represents the final iteration of the award before the Campbelltown Arts Centre closes for major redevelopment works in March. The venue is scheduled to re-open in mid-2029, making this year's ceremony a notable farewell to the current iteration of the prize. Turner-Carroll's victory adds his name to a distinguished list of past winners that includes Elisabeth Cummings, Suzanne Archer, Justene Williams, Khaled Sabsabi, and Robert Fielding.

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Turmer-Carroll Wins $50,000 Open Award

Shan Turner-Carroll won the Open Award for his mixed-media work titled I love You, which is part of the series Bless You, Bless Me, Bless the Mountain. Judges commended Turner-Carroll for his courage in experimentation within the piece. The artist describes the work as a love letter to the world and the universe. He stated that the award means the world to him and his family.

The artwork is constructed using straw bales that Turner-Carroll rendered with plaster and painted in a fresco style. The front of the piece is dyed a salmon pink hue. It features a photograph of a twisted sculpture made from branches and old bed sheets. The sheets were dyed with natural materials and hang from, wrap around, and perch upon the wood structure.

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On the reverse side, Turner-Carroll created patterns using marbles, crystals, shells, and hand-scrapes. He interprets these elements as birds in the sky, shooting stars, universes, angels, extraterrestrials, Buddhas, or apparitions. The queer artist of Burmese descent explained that the works in this series function as prayers.

Turner-Carroll stated that the creations emerged from feelings of desperation. From this despair, he explored the concept of hope. He emphasized that hope is not blind but requires continual cultivation. He questioned how artists can cultivate hope during hopeless times marked by ecocide, ecological collapse, and multi-genocides.

The artist expressed feelings of instability and helplessness regarding the current climate. He aimed to create works that are both hopeful and beautiful. He viewed the art as love letters to the universe and to the Wonnarua Country in NSW, where he grew up. The piece serves as a response to global instability through the lens of personal and cultural heritage.

Le Cheaf Wins People's Choice Award

Meanwhile, Marianne Le Cheaf was named the winner of the People's Choice Award. Her work is an acrylic and pencil painting layered on a deep-edge birch wood panel. Le Cheaf described the piece as representing the complex, unspoken architecture of maternal lineage. She highlighted the quiet fortitude of the women who came before her.

Le Cheaf found it heart-warming and deeply heart-wrenching that many women resonated with her work. She explained that the painting speaks to experiences often carried in silence. It depicts the physical, emotional, and ancestral weight that women and mothers hold. The magpie in the painting serves as a totem of wit, resilience, and fierce maternal protection.

Interwoven through the domestic space in the artwork is a patchwork of stars. A red thread binds the scene together. Le Cheaf stated that this represents an inheritance of intergenerational weight and trauma. It also symbolizes a lifeline and the courage required to hold pieces together for the next generation.

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The artist hoped audiences would recognize the immense, quiet labor, grief, and fierce devotion that underpin our lives. She aimed to move away from viewing domestic spaces and caregiving through a passive lens. If a viewer feels less alone in the weight they carry after seeing the work, Le Cheaf believes it has achieved its purpose.

Bryant-Duguid's Embroidery Addresses Gaza Conflict

Textile artist Kelcie Bryant-Duguid contributed a free-motion machine embroidery work that took 80 hours to create. The piece was a direct response to the war in Gaza. It is based on a viral photo taken by Palestinian journalist Fadi W Thalbet.

The photograph depicts the body of two-month-old Banan Al-Salout. The infant was dressed in a rainbow onesie. She was killed along with her parents and other family members in March 2025. This occurred when Israel bombed Gaza. Bryant-Duguid said the work was her commitment to using her voice as an artist.

She sought to advocate for those who are not seen and whose voices and stories are unheard. The artist described the work as a response to her impotent voice screaming and grief-stricken into a void. It addressed a family she did not know whose lives, hopes, and dreams were ripped away in an instant.

The embroidery serves as a testimony to the world that looked on and did nothing. It stands as a powerful artistic statement on the humanitarian crisis. The piece highlights the urgent need for global awareness and empathy regarding the conflict.