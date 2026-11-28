Shane Morrisey received bail after being charged with fatal dangerous driving in Airds. The incident involved a chase over a stolen broom resulting in the death of a 13-year-old boy.

Shane Morrisey, a 59-year-old man charged with killing a 13-year-old boy in Airds, has been granted bail following a court appearance. The tragic incident occurred on Greengate Rd and involved a dangerous chase that ended with a vehicle collision at a bus stop.

Details of the Fatal Collision Event

Police allege that Shane Morrisey attempted to chase down a group of teenagers with a work ute. The pursuit was reportedly triggered by a stolen broom taken from a nearby work site. During the chase, Morrisey swerved onto the wrong side of the road, losing control of the vehicle.

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CCTV footage captured the 13-year-old boy walking toward a bus stop on Greengate Rd on Friday afternoon. He was followed by another young boy carrying a broom. The 59-year-old driver collided with a bus stop sign, causing the structure to fall onto the child.

Witness Accounts of the Crash Scene

Trinette Howard, a witness to the event, described the vehicle spinning out of control before reversing into the bus stop. She characterized the scene as horrifying and expressed deep concern for the young victim. Howard stated that such a tragic event is something no one wants to witness, particularly involving a child.

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Shane Morrisey was not injured in the crash. He was taken to the hospital for mandatory testing before being transported to Campbelltown Police Station. Police charged him with dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death.

Court Outcome and Bail Conditions

Shane Morrisey appeared in court on Saturday to address the charges. The magistrate granted him bail with a $5000 surety requirement. He is now placed under strict house arrest conditions while the legal process continues.

The case has drawn significant attention due to the circumstances surrounding the pursuit. The connection between a minor property dispute over a broom and a fatal traffic collision has raised serious questions about road safety and driver behavior in the Airds community.

Community Reaction and Legal Proceedings

Local residents and authorities are monitoring the situation closely. The bail decision indicates that Shane Morrisey will remain at his residence pending further court dates. The case is expected to proceed through the legal system with additional hearings scheduled.

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The incident on Greengate Rd serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with reckless driving and vehicle pursuits. The loss of a 13-year-old life has impacted the neighborhood, highlighting the severe consequences of such actions on innocent bystanders and the broader community.