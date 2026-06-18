Shane van Gisbergen's Hidden Valley Dominance and Triple Eight's Ford Transition

Shane van Gisbergen's unparalleled success at Hidden Valley Raceway, including his recent Triple Crown victory, is examined alongside Triple Eight Racing's challenging transition from Chevrolet to Ford. The article explores van Gisbergen's unique connection to the Darwin circuit, the pressure of chasing the historic Triple Crown, and the team's perseverance through a difficult car change. Despite early-season hurdles, van Gisbergen's consistency and a breakthrough win in Tasmania highlight a resilient campaign.

If I knew, I still wouldn't tell you! he laughs. Feeney isn't just the reigning winner of the prestigious Triple Crown . He's the undisputed king of Hidden Valley Raceway in the Gen3 era.

Though Chevrolet teams have won every race in Darwin in the Gen3 era, underneath that headline statistic is a more telling one: of the eight races held in the Northern Territory since 2023, Feeney has won six of them. His apparently inherent feel for the venue culminated in a weekend of total domination last year, when he took three wins from three pole positions to sweep the round.

Obviously I wish I knew the secret sauce, because I'd use it everywhere and I could sell it for a million dollars. It's always clicked for me, Darwin. Even in my rookie year I qualified on the front row there, and then since the Gen3 era I haven't been off the podium, which is crazy to think about. It obviously suits my driving style.

I don't know what particularly that is, but to be honest, I just enjoy going up there. I always have a great time going to Darwin. But part of the story is undoubtedly the little bit of magic that comes with the handing out of silverware. The Triple Crown, introduced in 2006, has historically been one of the more elusive trophies in the series.

The criteria have changed over the years depending on the weekend format. Scott McLaughlin won it in 2019 with two victories and a pole position. Jamie Whincup won it by winning the round in 2020. Feeney came achingly close to winning his first crown in 2024.

Though he won both races, he missed pole in the first-leg qualifying session by just 0.2 seconds, ruling him out of contention before the racing had even begun. I actually probably put too much pressure on myself for Darwin, he says.

I actually nearly put it as one of my biggest events of the year, and especially last year, with the Triple Crown, I put a lot of pressure on myself to actually win that, probably more than a lot of the bigger races for the year - which is probably pretty silly. But I think the Triple Crown makes it something.

It's something so hard to win, so when you win a race and then you get another pole and you win another race, it becomes this big thing. Ironically it was only when the criteria changed last year, crowning the driver with the most points over the weekend, that Feeney did what no other driver had done before in the history of the event. No-one had really properly achieved it.

To do what we did last year was so hard to do but extremely rewarding. It's a track that I absolutely love. I can't wait to get back there. I'd love to keep the success going up there this year.

Feeney arrives in town for his favourite race in fine form, with a trio of top-four finishes - including victory on Sunday - in Tasmania to claim his first outright round victory of the season. It was an important weekend for the 23-year-old, and not just because it was his only fourth win from 16 races so far this season.

The New Zealand rounds had been tough for Triple Eight as it adjusts to its new Mustang machinery, having switched from the Camaro during the off-season. Christchurch was particularly tough for outright speed, with Feeney unable to qualify better than fifth, though he rescued a pair of podiums for the four-race weekend.

Friday afternoon there probably were some doubts in my mind of where we were at considering we'd come off New Zealand, where we weren't too happy, especially at Ruapuna, he says. We got to Tasmania and we hadn't actually fixed anything. We turned our weekend around. Is that a surprise to me?

Probably not; we're pretty good at that these days, turning it around, especially for a Sunday. We're probably a little bit known for that here at Triple Eight, but it's not something that we want to be known for - rolling out 15th in practice and hopefully by the end of the weekend we're there. That's not where we want to be. To be the fastest car on Sunday is a huge positive.

We haven't been that for quite a few rounds now, and none of us here are shying away that we're still pretty far away from where we want to be. Look at the season from a bird's eye view and you'd be fooled into thinking nothing has really changed since 2025.

Just like last year, Tasmania was Feeney's first round win, and his margin in the points standings is a little larger than after the same number of weekends last season - 90 points this year compared to 72 points last season. The switch from Chevrolet to Ford - and swapping homologation duties in the process - has been a mammoth task. Triple Eight knew the Camaro inside out, having been integral to its design under the Gen3 rules.

In a short off-season, the team had to learn and build an entirely new car. It's been up and down, Feeney says. We've been very consistent, and I'm really proud of where we are in the championship this year, but it hasn't been as smooth sailing as we would like to hope





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Shane Van Gisbergen Hidden Valley Raceway Triple Crown Triple Eight Racing Gen3 Ford Mustang Chevrolet Camaro Darwin Supercars Championship Car Transition Driving Style Pole Position Podium Tasmania Championship

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