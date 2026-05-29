Share Your Nightmare Holiday Story With The Guardian

The Guardian is asking readers to submit their own disastrous vacation experiences, echoing the themes of recent TV shows like Two Weeks in August, Four Seasons, and White Lotus. The newspaper wants to hear about real holiday mishaps that could rival these on-screen catastrophes. Submissions can be anonymous and are handled securely. Contact details are optional but assist with verification and further information.

The Guardian is inviting readers to share their own real-life nightmare holiday stories, inspired by the recent release of Two Weeks in August and new seasons of Four Seasons and White Lotus , all of which showcase disastrous vacations.

The call for anecdotes seeks to gather personal accounts of trips that went wrong in ways that could easily fit into these popular TV narratives about holidays from hell. Contributors are asked to detail their experiences, with the option to remain anonymous. The Guardian emphasizes that submissions are secure, the form is encrypted, and only the newspaper has access to the responses. Personal data will be used solely for the feature and deleted afterward.

Providing contact information is helpful for follow-up but will remain confidential, seen only by The Guardian. The request is aimed at adults aged 18 or over





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Holiday Disasters Travel Horror Stories Two Weeks In August White Lotus Four Seasons TV Inspiration Reader Submissions Anonymous Stories The Guardian

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ribbit is the new Wordle, and I’m here to share it with youA gentle daily puzzle is quietly becoming the most joyful part of my morning routine​ and reminds me that not every win needs to be epic

Read more »

Brothers torn apart by Stolen Generations policies share their storyIain Seymour never knew he was Aboriginal until finding out he was adopted three years ago and then meeting his brother Allen Edwards, the son of a woman who played a key part in setting up a poignant memorial to the long-term effects of the Stolen Generations. Warning: This story contains images of Indigenous people who have died.

Read more »

Chanelle and Joe share a life, marriage, art. Now they face an incurable cancer diagnosisArtists Chanelle Collier and Joe Wilson met in 2006 and joined their art practice in 2018. Early in 2023, Chanelle was diagnosed with a rare cancer.

Read more »

Chanelle and Joe share a life, marriage, art. Now they face an incurable cancer diagnosisArtists Chanelle Collier and Joe Wilson met in 2006 and joined their art practice in 2018. Early in 2023, Chanelle was diagnosed with a rare cancer.

Read more »