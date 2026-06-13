Shark Attack at Coogee Beach Leaves Woman Critical, Drone Footage Captures Wobbegong in Shallow Waters

A woman was severely injured in a shark attack at Coogee Beach, with a three-metre wobbegong shark spotted nearby for 30-45 minutes. A drone operator captured the scene, showing the shark circling close to shore. The victim remains in critical condition. Experts call for increased drone surveillance to prevent future incidents.

In a dramatic incident at Coogee Beach , a woman sustained severe wounds to her left leg and arms following a shark attack . The attack occurred in shallow waters, approximately 30 metres from shore, on a warm, clear winter afternoon.

Witnesses described a scene of panic as the shark alarm blared and lifeguards rushed to the scene. A three-metre shark, later identified as a wobbegong, was observed swimming languidly in the clear water close to the beach for 30 to 45 minutes before heading north towards Gordons Bay and Clovelly. A local drone operator, Denneny, captured footage of the shark from the air.

He had been in the water just minutes before the attack and decided to launch his drone to monitor the shark's movements. His video shows the shark circling in the bay, with a patch of dark water-likely blood-marking the attack site. The footage also reveals beachgoers remaining on the sand, eerily close to the predator, while not a single swimmer remained in the water. Denneny expressed shock and sadness over the incident.

The woman, aged 35, was rushed to St Vincent's Hospital in critical condition. Lifeguards acted swiftly, sounding the shark alarm and clearing the water. Denneny, director of One Shot Creative, who regularly flies his drone over Coogee and coordinates with lifeguards, emphasized that while the shark was a wobbegong-a species not typically considered highly aggressive-caution is always necessary.

He urged policymakers to adopt routine drone patrols as an effective tool for enhancing beach safety, especially in light of this and other recent shark encounters





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Shark Attack Coogee Beach Wobbegong Drone Footage Beach Safety Sydney

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