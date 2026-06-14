Shark Attack at Coogee Beach Sparks Renewed Debate Over Culling and Safety Measures

A serious shark attack at a popular Sydney beach has led to calls for culling and raised concerns about beach safety. This article covers the incident details, the political response, and the scientific and conservationist perspectives on shark management.

A shark attack at Coogee Beach in Sydney has reignited the debate over shark culling and beach safety measures in Australia. The incident occurred around 11am on Saturday, approximately 20-30 metres from the shore, within the patrolled swimming zone marked by flags.

A woman in her thirties was severely injured and was airlifted to St Vincents Hospital. She sustained serious injuries to her arms and legs and was described as semi-conscious but breathing. An off-duty lifeguard brought the woman from the water, and lifesaving personnel administered immediate first aid and CPR before paramedics arrived. In response to the attack, all eastern suburbs beaches managed by Randwick City Council, including Coogee, Clovelly, and Maroubra, were closed for 24 hours as a precaution.

The intensity of the attack and the proximity to shore have prompted NSW independent MP Rod Roberts to advocate for shark culling as a necessary step for community safety. He specified that culling should be considered in popular swimming areas around Sydney rather than across the Great Barrier Reef.

However, this proposal faces strong opposition from marine experts and conservationists who argue that culling is neither sustainable nor scientifically supported as an effective risk mitigation strategy. They emphasize that such measures fail to address the root causes of shark presence and can disrupt marine ecosystems. The NSW government, through Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience Steph Cooke, has stated that "nothing is off the table" in evaluating measures to keep the community safe.

Shark nets are scheduled for installation on 1 September, and the government is seeking expert advice from the Department of Primary Industries and Fisheries. Marcel Green, the shark programs leader at the department, described Saturday's attack as "unique and different," noting that even a perfectly cautious swimmer can be vulnerable in a random event. The department's listening stations have detected about 170 white sharks along the state's coastline.

Authorities have also sought an exemption to deploy drones for monitoring, highlighting the ongoing challenge of balancing public safety with conservation, especially given that great white sharks, suspected in this attack, are a protected species. The attack follows other recent incidents in Australian waters, including a fatal mauling off Western Australia and other non-fatal bites, underscoring persistent tensions between human ocean use and shark presence





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Shark Attack Coogee Beach Shark Culling NSW Government Beach Safety Marine Conservation Great White Shark Sydney Beaches Shark Nets Public Safety Debate

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