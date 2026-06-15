Shark Attack Victim Fights for Life as NSW Considers AI Drones for Beach Safety

A young mother undergoes amputation after a shark attack in Sydney, prompting NSW to explore AI-powered drones for surveillance, while WA defends existing measures.

A devastating shark attack on a young mother at a Sydney beach has reignited debates about ocean safety and the use of technology to prevent future incidents.

The victim, identified as Leah Stewart, is fighting for her life in St Vincent's Hospital after being mauled by what is believed to be a great white shark. She has undergone multiple surgeries and had her left arm amputated. In a statement, her family expressed shock and devastation, calling her 'a beloved partner, daughter, and mother who is so full of life and energy.

' They thanked the lifesavers, first responders, helicopter crew, and medical team for their care. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support her recovery and rehabilitation, aiming to help her 'try and return to her life being an amazing Mum to her baby daughter.

' The attack marks the fifth shark incident in Sydney since September and comes just days after a Uruguayan national was also attacked. In response, NSW Premier Chris Minns announced that the government is considering deploying artificial intelligence-powered drones to monitor beaches.

'We need to re-think how we're approaching shark attacks and shark sightings on Sydney beaches,' Minns said. 'We know that the drones are equipped with artificial intelligence and they can identify different types of marine life including great whites and bull sharks close to the beaches.

' However, he ruled out a cull of great white sharks, stating, 'We're not going to be contemplating a cull of the great white shark. ' The Westpac helicopter currently provides surveillance between September and April, with 711 shark sightings recorded in the metro area and Western Australia's South West in 2026.

Meanwhile, Western Australian Premier Roger Cook defended the state's existing safety measures, including rebates for shark repellent devices.

'We continue to be confident of the arrangements we have in place to keep Western Australians as safe as possible in our oceans,' Cook said. He acknowledged that while these measures reduce risk, they do not guarantee complete safety: 'It doesn't make the oceans completely safe, but it does make them safer.

' The contrasting approaches between NSW and WA highlight the ongoing challenge of balancing human recreation with marine conservation. Experts argue that while drones and repellents can help, they are not foolproof. The recent spate of attacks has prompted calls for more research into shark behavior and better public education. As families enjoy the summer season, authorities urge swimmers to stay vigilant and heed warnings.

The tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the ocean's unpredictability and the need for innovative solutions to protect both people and marine life





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