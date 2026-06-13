Sharks Edge Warriors 10-8 in Defensive Thriller, Trindall's Field Goal Decides

Braydon Trindall's dramatic field goal in the final seconds lifted the Cronulla Sharks to a 10-8 victory over the New Zealand Warriors in the lowest-scoring NRL game of the season. Will Kennedy's miraculous charge-down set up the winning play.

In a gripping defensive battle that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle, the New Zealand Warriors narrowly fell to the Cronulla Sharks 10-8 in a match that featured exceptional individual plays and controversial moments.

The game, which was the lowest-scoring of the NRL season, saw the Sharks secure their eighth win with a dramatic field goal in the dying seconds. The contest was defined by relentless defense, with both teams putting their bodies on the line in a physical showdown that left several players placed on report for high tackles and other infringements.

The pivotal moment came with less than two minutes remaining when Sharks fullback Will Kennedy produced a stunning play to charge down a Warriors field goal attempt and dive on the loose ball in one fluid motion. This set the stage for halfback Braydon Trindall, who coolly slotted a two-point field goal from close range to give Cronulla the lead. The Warriors had one last chance to force golden point when they were awarded a penalty with 40 seconds left.

However, Adam Pompey's attempt from 30 meters out and 15 meters in from touch sailed wide right, handing the Sharks a hard-fought victory. Earlier in the match, the first points came in controversial fashion when the Warriors were penalized for a shot clock violation on a drop out. Referee Gerard Sutton's warning of five seconds was followed by the buzzer sounding only two seconds later, leading to a penalty that gave the Sharks a two-point lead.

The Warriors were also penalized for a delayed scrum pack later in the half, further compounding their frustrations. Despite these setbacks, the Warriors showed tremendous resilience, repelling 38 tackles inside their own 20-meter zone compared to just 17 by the Sharks. Tries were exchanged in the first half, with the scores level at 8-8 after Pompey's penalty goal in the 62nd minute.

The match was a testament to the defensive grit of both sides, with six players placed on report for various offenses. Sharks winger Ronaldo Mulitalo was cited early for an unseen infringement, while Cameron McInnes was reported for a high tackle in the 20th minute. Warriors forward Jackson Ford and Eddie Ieremia-Toeava also faced scrutiny for high tackles.

The Sharks' victory continued their strong run in State of Origin-affected rounds, having won seven of nine such games since 2021, while the Warriors suffered their fourth loss of the season. The result also marked Cronulla's lowest-scoring win since 2018 and their sixth victory away from home in the last 15 games





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