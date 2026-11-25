Australian author and illustrator Shaun Tan is shortlisted for the first Children's Booker Prize for his graphic novel Hometown, with four young judges helping choose the winner announced in London on February 2.

Australian author and illustrator Shaun Tan has been shortlisted for the inaugural Children's Booker Prize for his graphic novel Hometown. The winner will be announced in London on February 2.

Four children will help determine whether Tan takes home the award, which gives young readers a majority on its seven-person judging panel. The award was established by the Booker Prize Foundation to recognise fiction for readers aged eight to 12. It carries the same 50,000 pound, about 100,000 dollar, financial reward as its adult counterpart. The eight shortlisted books comprise five novels, two graphic novels and an illustrated collection of short stories.

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Tan rarely shows his two children his works in progress. Occasionally, if he is unsure whether a drawing is clear, he will summon one of them to take a three-second look. But that is about as much scrutiny as he is willing to invite. I often wonder why I do not, Tan says.

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Tan Relies on Children for Honest Feedback

I think partly because I am very sensitive to people's comments, and I know kids are dead honest. So if they say something negative, my feelings will be hurt and I might not be able to continue so well. Fortunately for Tan, his latest book is finished. The shortlist was selected by three adult judges: children's author Frank Cottrell-Boyce, actor and comedian Lolly Adefope and bookseller Sanchita Basu De Sarkar.

They will be joined by four children, aged eight to 12, selected from more than 4000 applicants. The genius of Tan is to take readers to a different universe and illuminate it with the most human dilemma, which he does here with more than a touch of magic, the judges said. Tan never set out to be a children's author, and his work has always defied neat age classifications.

He started his career illustrating science fiction and fantasy for adults and was initially bemused to find his own stories being marketed as children's books. But visits to schools and libraries opened his eyes to how perceptive young readers could be, offering their own interpretations rather than asking what the author intended. They just ask exactly the right questions, and the most challenging questions, and they did not make the assumptions that adults made, he says.

I resisted this label of being a children's creator, and I started embracing it. If this is the audience that I have, they are awesome and I am going to go with that. Tan was also initially reluctant to return to the graphic novel form, having last tackled it with his acclaimed 2006 book The Lost Thing.

Creation Process Behind Tan Hometown Graphic Novel

He began Hometown in 2016 and, for much of the next decade, kept the project a secret from publishers so he would have the freedom to abandon it. Reluctant, because it takes so long, he says. If you talk to any graphic novel creator, they will just bemoan the fact that this feels like an insane way to tell the story. Hometown is his first graphic novel in 20 years.

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Hometown follows a nameless young girl who is at home in a world of strange creatures until a human arrives and insists her home is elsewhere. Tan's experiences as a father, particularly fielding philosophical enquiries from his then five-year-old daughter as they walked around their neighbourhood during Melbourne's lockdowns, inspired the book in ways he had not anticipated. She would be asking all these questions: Why is this the way it is? and What happens when you die?

Small kids ask very big questions, very casually, he says. The book is about coming to terms with a strange world for the main character, and finding a home in a strange world. And I realised that is exactly what is happening with my kids. Tan is particularly interested in hearing what the young judges make of his book.

Their idea of value is very personal, he says. They do not care who the author is or where they come from. They just want to know if the story is good, if the characters resonate with them. Tan plans to travel to London for the announcement of the winner on February 2.

Tan Remains Chuffed About Shortlist Nomination

As for the prospect of adding a Booker to his Oscar, he says: Well, that would be nice. I am not too concerned about winning or not winning. I am just so chuffed to be shortlisted. To be among a group of other really good books, that is the most exciting part for me.

The other seven shortlisted books include The Worst Thing That Could Possibly Happen by Jessica Scott-Whyte, illustrated by Becka Moor, along with works by Guy Bass, illustrated by David Roberts, and other titles. The full shortlist features five novels, two graphic novels and an illustrated collection of short stories, reflecting a diverse range of fiction for young readers.