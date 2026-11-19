Cameron Bancroft has identified former Australian team media manager Kate Hutchison as the lone voice who objected to the sandpaper ball-tampering plan, saying she told the team huddle she wanted nothing to do with it.

Cameron Bancroft has cast former Australian team media manager Kate Hutchison as the lone voice of dissent against the sandpaper ball-tampering plan on the 2018 tour of South Africa.

In his blow-by-blow account of the scandal, the former opener describes Hutchison expressing her objection in a team huddle on the morning of day three in Gqeberha, then known as Port Elizabeth. Bancroft's account has propelled Cricket Australia and the Test captaincy of Pat Cummins into crisis. He said the group was discussing his use of sandpaper late on day two at the time.

Also read Sandpaper’s weight on Cameron Bancroft, and how it can be lifted

Hutchison Expressed Objection To Sandpaper

I recall her making it clear that she believed it was wrong, that she wanted nothing to do with it, and walking away from the discussion, he said of Hutchison. I will never forget that, Bancroft said. Somebody had spoken up. Somebody had demonstrated that being part of the team did not mean having to accept everything the team was doing.

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And I ignored it. Bancroft also referred to a conversation with Hutchison at training before the next Test in Cape Town, where he was caught with sandpaper on the field. I asked what would happen if I was caught tampering with the ball, he said. She did not want to engage in that conversation because of the seriousness of the consequences, but her response was, Not good, and she walked off.

Hutchison, who went on to work for Swimming Australia and the AFL and is now head of corporate communications for the RACV, declined to comment on Thursday. Sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity said she has no dispute with Bancroft's account but is uncomfortable being presented as a moral compass of some kind after the fact. Like most media managers, she has no desire to be the story herself.

Hutchison Resigned Before Third Test

The week before the third Test at Newlands in 2018, Hutchison dropped a personal bombshell of her own. She told reporters covering the series that she was resigning after six years with Cricket Australia. She was leaving not as a result of the sandpaper use, which had been going on since the previous match in Port Elizabeth, now Gqeberha.

Instead, she had tired of the team's out-of-control behaviour, which had spiralled in South Africa, and of the demands of being on the road for more than half the year. A straight shooter, it comes as little surprise to those who know Hutchison that she would have spoken up about what she thought. As a media professional, her role did not involve being present when the team was devising or discussing tactics.

But she would have been acutely aware that such brazen manipulation of the ball could backfire publicly if exposed, although even she could not have anticipated the extent of the fallout and how long it would endure. Hutchison, like many in the 30-plus touring party in South Africa of players, coaches and staff, has wrestled with the events of 2018 while abiding by an effective code of silence in the years since, according to the same sources.

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A New Zealander who joined CA in 2012, she handled media duties for an Australian under-19s tour and a women's World Cup before joining the men's team set-up. She had come under intense scrutiny at the time over the notorious press conference at Newlands in which Bancroft and Steve Smith lied. Their dishonesty dug them into a deeper hole and was such a disaster that one leading television newsman said the media manager should be sacked.

Officials Urged Smith And Bancroft To Avoid Lying

It had long been suggested that Smith had been advised not to go to the press conference that day while in such an emotional state. Usman Khawaja confirmed in his autobiography that Hutchison and he had tried to talk the captain out of it. When it became clear there was no changing Smith's mind, it is understood she was among those who urged him and Bancroft not to lie.

This masthead revealed last week that bowling coach David Saker had allegedly told them, You cannot say sandpaper. Bancroft recalls Saker specifically warning against identifying sandpaper as the material used. The fact that they followed that advice, and overlooked the counsel of others, is evidence of the culture of denial and the toxic bubble that existed around the team under head coach Darren Lehmann.

Bancroft said he cannot speak for Kate's thoughts beyond what I remember her saying and doing, and that she deserves the opportunity to give her own account. Having well and truly moved on from her stint with cricket, Hutchison has no intention of doing that. There are no heroes in this whole sorry affair, but she at least comes out of it on the right side of history.