Sharman Stone, a former Liberal minister and independent-minded parliamentarian, has died at 75 after choosing voluntary assisted dying while facing incurable brain cancer. She was known for challenging conservative orthodoxy on abortion, medical research and the right to die.

Sharman Stone, the former Liberal minister who spent much of her political life fighting to give Australians greater control over their own bodies, has died at 75 after ending her life through voluntary assisted dying while confronting an incurable brain cancer.

Her death on Wednesday marked a characteristically defiant final chapter for one of the Howard government most independently minded parliamentarians, a woman who challenged conservative orthodoxy on abortion, championed contentious medical research and advocated for the right of terminally ill Australians to choose how they die. I have always believed that any individual has the right to decide whether they must leave their life or not. It is their choice, she said in her final days.

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I have had almost two years. So many people only get six months. I have been lucky. Others are not, especially children.

It is incredibly cruel in that way. Sitting beneath the native trees in her back garden near Shepparton last week, eating biscuits and watching Opal, her Jack Russell, dig a hole at her feet, Stone remained animated and engaged even as the effects of her illness became painfully apparent.

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Stone's Struggle With Brain Cancer

Diagnosed in December 2024 with frontal-lobe glioblastoma, the same aggressive brain cancer that killed former Australian of the Year Professor Richard Scolyer in June, Stone had endured the progressive effects of a disease that can impair speech, judgement and independence. Words and names that once came effortlessly were increasingly elusive. She searched for them mid-sentence, knowing what she wanted to say, but not always able to summon it.

For a woman defined by intellectual curiosity, fierce argument and an unwillingness to surrender control, the implications were confronting. During two decades in federal parliament, Stone built a reputation for stubborn independence that at times exasperated her Coalition colleagues and even some constituents, while making her a formidable advocate for regional Australians.

Former prime minister Tony Abbott, with whom she clashed over some of the most divisive moral questions of the Howard years, remembered a colleague whose candour made her respected even by those who disagreed with her. Sharman and I disagreed on life issues but she was always upfront about what she thought and always handled disagreement well, Abbott said.

That actually made her a good colleague because being straight with people is just about the most important quality anyone can have. The clearest insight into Stone political philosophy came in 2006, shortly after her promotion to minister for workforce participation. She publicly challenged the then health minister over access to the abortion drug RU486, arguing approval belonged with medical experts rather than a minister imposing personal moral authority. Her conviction was rooted in a rural reality.

Advocating for Abortion Access

Women in her electorate, she said, faced a seven-hour drive to Melbourne for surgical abortions, sometimes sleeping in their cars and running a gauntlet of protesters. Working with Liberal MP and doctor Mal Washer, Stone persuaded John Howard to allow a conscience vote and won. There should never be a minority view imposed on the majority, simply because that minority is better organised or noisier, she said at the time.

That commitment to medical choice carried into her December 2006 decision to again break with conservative colleagues and back regulated embryonic stem-cell research. Speaking of three grandchildren who required intensive medical intervention to survive, Stone said any individual had the right to a pain-free, dignified life. I have met hundreds more of my constituents, sadly many of whom suffer daily from injury or disease, she said.

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They have often cruel and unrelenting conditions that leave them in a state where life is a living hell. Howard, travelling in Britain, recalled Stone as a passionate advocate: Although we often disagreed, I found her lively spirit something I respected. Former Labor prime minister Julia Gillard said Stone advocacy for women was all the more significant because she was prepared to challenge the wishes of her own party.

Sharman Stone believed strongly in gender equality and advocated for women, Gillard said. Even when members of her own political party wanted her to be silent, she made sure her voice was heard. That courage will be long remembered with admiration.

Pushing for Medical Cannabis

Her commitment to reducing suffering extended to campaigning for medicinal cannabis and leading the push for a national diagnostic framework for fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, a lifelong condition caused by prenatal alcohol exposure that can affect learning, behaviour and development. Professor Elizabeth Elliott, one of Australia leading authorities on FASD, said Stone contribution to public health had been under recognised, despite her advocacy changing the lives of thousands of Australian families.

Stone was among the first federal parliamentarians to raise the condition, instigating a national inquiry whose recommendations attracted bipartisan support and led to funding for clinical services, diagnostic guidelines and prevention programs. It has enabled new clinical services. It enabled guidelines for diagnosis. It has enabled prevention programs, Elliott said.

Championing Women's Rights

She has really been a champion for women. Elliott said Stone had pushed for a national awareness campaign more than a decade before governments funded one, but remained remarkably modest about her achievements. Malcolm Turnbull recalled a passionate fighter for her Victorian irrigation communities and an eloquent and persuasive feminist. In a very conservative political environment, she called out sanctimonious men who wanted to tell women what to do with their bodies, he said.

In this sense Sharman was very much a liberal; she believed in the autonomy and dignity of every person.