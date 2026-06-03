Shia LaBeouf Pleads Guilty to Battery in New Orleans Bar Incident with Homophobic Slurs

Actor Shia LaBeouf received probation and mandatory counseling after pleading guilty to battery for punching and head-butting men at a New Orleans bar while using homophobic slurs. The case highlights issues of celebrity accountability and hate-motivated violence.

Actor Shia LaBeouf pleaded guilty to battery charges stemming from an incident at a New Orleans bar during Mardi Gras celebrations in February. The case concluded with a sentence of two years probation, mandatory alcohol rehabilitation, sensitivity training, and anger management classes.

The actor's attorney, Sarah Chervinsky, emphasized that LaBeouf is "looking forward to focusing on family, work and new creative projects" and characterized the event as "nothing more than a minor … bar tussle.

" She denied that bias motivated his actions, though video evidence shows he directed homophobic slurs at the victims. Police reports state that bar staff asked LaBeouf to leave after he became aggressive and insulted men with homophobic language. He reportedly punched two men and head-butted a third at R Bar in the Marigny neighborhood around 12:45am on February 17. After a brief jail following hospital discharge, he was released on a $105,000 bond and ordered into substance abuse treatment.

One alleged victim, Nathan Thomas Reed, identifies as queer; another, Jeffrey Damnit, who dresses in drag, recorded a cellphone video of LaBeouf using the slur "faggot" outside the bar. Damnit's attorney, Michael Kennedy, stated the outcome reinforces equality in New Orleans, noting "everyone is equal, and we don't treat people differently based upon relative fame.

" Kennedy expressed hope that LaBeouf will take the court-ordered treatments seriously. The charges were filed by New Orleans district attorney Jason Williams' office on May 21 via a bill of information. LaBeouf, who bought a home in New Orleans in December, appeared in court wanting "to take accountability for his part in what happened," according to Chervinsky.

This incident adds to LaBeouf's history of legal troubles including a 2014 arrest for disrupting a Broadway show and a 2017 disorderly conduct arrest in Savannah, Georgia, both involving alleged homophobic and racist remarks. Shortly after his New Orleans arrest, LaBeouf told a YouTube outlet that "big gay people are scary" to him due to his "traditional Catholic" faith and claimed "three gay dudes" touched his leg before the altercation





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Shia Labeouf Battery New Orleans Homophobic Slurs Probation Rehabilitation

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