The Shire of York in Western Australia claims two-thirds of households missed census forms, potentially costing up to $1 million in annual federal funding.

The Shire of York in Western Australia has formally requested an investigation into the distribution of census materials, arguing that the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has systematically undercounted the region's population across recent national counts. Local leaders assert that significant portions of the community were excluded from the data collection process, raising concerns about the accuracy of official statistics for rural districts.

Widespread Material Distribution Failures

Alina Behan, the chief executive of the Shire of York, states that more than two-thirds of properties in the shire did not receive the required paperwork prior to this year's census. The shire, located approximately 100 kilometers east of Perth in the Avon Valley, reports that many households on unsealed roads were entirely missed. Additionally, forms were frequently left at farm gates where field staff could not access properties due to locked gates.

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The situation is not isolated to residents alone, as both Alina Behan and Shire of York council president Christian Gibbs confirmed that they did not receive physical census materials at their own homes. Despite this, both officials completed their forms online to participate in the count. Their personal experience highlights the logistical challenges facing the ABS in dispersed rural areas with limited infrastructure.

Stakeholder Disputes and Official Denials

The Shire of York council has voted to call on the Australian Bureau of Statistics to review the rollout of census materials, citing reports of town site residents missing their paperwork. The council's internal report emphasizes that these issues warrant a thorough investigation into address coverage, delivery practices, and the accessibility of assistance for vulnerable residents.

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In response, an ABS spokesperson firmly disputes the claim, stating there is no truth to the allegation that up to two-thirds of households may not have received a census collection. The agency asserts that it achieved very high response rates for the 2026 Census in the Shire of York and maintains that it has processes in place to account for households that do not submit forms.

The ABS further explains that when field staff were unable to access a property, materials were left on the gate as a standard procedure. The agency argues these measures ensure that data quality is not negatively affected by delivery difficulties, even as local leaders describe a significantly more disadvantaged position compared to previous censuses.

Financial and Infrastructure Implications

Alina Behan warns that inaccurate census data could result in a funding difference of $500,000 to $1 million per year for the local government. Federal funding allocations are heavily determined by population data provided by the ABS, making an undercount a direct financial threat to the region. She emphasizes that precise data is vital for regional areas to secure the necessary resources for community development and service provision.

The need for accurate statistics extends beyond financial allocations to essential community planning. Alina Behan notes that the shire requires reliable data to determine current requirements for road use, housing developments, education, and healthcare services. Furthermore, accurate counts help identify minority groups that might require specific support, ensuring no segment of the population is overlooked in policy decisions.

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Regional Solidarity and Future Actions

The call for a review is backed by neighboring councils, with the WA Local Government Association Avon-Midland Country Zone supporting York's push following a meeting last week. In Northam, located 35 kilometers to the north, Shire of Northam president Chris Antonio echoed these concerns. Chris Antonio, who also serves as the deputy president of WALGA, stated that residents in Northam were similarly impacted by missing census materials.

Chris Antonio argues that if populations are underestimated, communities miss out on funds needed for local infrastructure and services. Alina Behan is seeking an official acknowledgment that the census did not go well, requesting that there be no reduction in funding as a result of the perceived inaccuracies. She further suggests that a recount for York might be necessary to correct the record and ensure fair treatment for the local government in future fiscal years.