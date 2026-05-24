Shooting Incident Near US White House Left One Dead, Another Fighting for Life

A shooting incident near the US White House left one person dead and another fighting for life. The suspect approached a security checkpoint near the White House and began firing at officers, a Secret Service spokesperson said. The victim is believed to be a police officer who returned fire, hitting the suspect, and later died at the hospital. The bystander was also struck by gunfire, but it remains unclear if the bystander was hit during the initial gunfire or during the subsequent exchange of gunfire.

A person has been shot dead and another is fighting for life after a shooting near the US White House . The incident comes less than a month after the White House Correspondents' Dinner where shots rang out, and the suspect sprinted through a security checkpoint carrying a shotgun.

A suspect has been reported to be one of the two people shot, and the other person is believed to be a bystander. The suspect approached a security checkpoint near the White House and began firing at officers. Secret Service officers returned fire and hit the suspect, who later died at an area hospital.

The bystander was also struck by gunfire, but it remains unclear whether the bystander was struck by the suspect's initial gunfire or during the subsequent exchange of gunfire. President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident, and journalists preparing for their prime-time bulletins on the north lawn were captured ducking for cover as a lockdown was triggered. Journalists posting on social media reported hearing dozens of gunshots near the White House.

Journalists preparing for their prime-time bulletins on the north lawn of the White House, within grounds beyond Secret Service security checks, were captured ducking for cover as a lockdown was triggered. Inside the White House, they were told to shelter in place as Secret Service agents shouted 'get down' and warned of 'shots fired.

' Security footage showed the suspect sprinting through a security checkpoint with a shotgun in hand, exchanging fire with Secret Service agents chasing behind him. The suspect was later caught and shot at the scene





7NewsSydney / 🏆 16. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Shooting Incident Suspect Bystander Security Checkpoint White House Journalist Lockdown

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hindu American Politician Tulsi Gabbard Resigns From Directorship at the White HouseTulsi Gabbard, a veteran and former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii, has resigned as the United States director of national intelligence after learning that her husband is battling cancer. She is leaving her post to help him in his fight against the rare bone cancer.

Read more »

White House pauses removal of detainees to the DRC as Ebola outbreak widensBut Trump administration will not return detainees deported to third countries in disease-struck region

Read more »

White House placed in lockdown, reporters duck as shots fired outsideThe incident occurred as President Donald Trump and other senior officials were inside the building dealing with the unfolding situation in Iran.

Read more »

Two wounded in Secret Service shooting near White HouseO﻿ne US reporter said it sounded like 'dozens of gunshots' were fired in a video posted to X.

Read more »