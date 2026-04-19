Shopping Centre Becomes Grand Opera House in Regional Victoria

Moe Plaza, a regional shopping centre, hosted a full-scale opera performance of Gluck's Orfeo ed Euridice, showcasing a unique blend of commerce and culture. Property investor Hans Henkell, the plaza's owner and sponsor, aims to revitalize the town and bring arts to underserved communities.

Moe Plaza, a shopping centre in the Latrobe Valley, 130 kilometres east of Melbourne, recently transformed into an unexpected opera house. The venue, usually offering services like mobile phone repair, nail salons, and sushi, hosted a performance of Christoph Willibald Gluck’s opera Orfeo ed Euridice. This particular opera, a favourite of royalty such as Queen Marie Antoinette in the 1770s, was staged by Lyster Opera.

The company’s chief sponsor is Moe Plaza’s owner, property investor Hans Henkell, who also owns a K-Mart store in the area. Henkell, a former Yarra Valley vineyard owner, expressed his passion for bringing opera and music to regional areas, stating that it simultaneously promotes the shopping centre.

Jamie Moffat, the founder and director of Lyster Opera, described Moe Plaza as the most unconventional venue they have utilized for their performances, which have taken place twice before. He emphasized that residents of Moe deserve access to high-quality music and are as enthusiastic as audiences anywhere he has performed. Moffat also highlighted the “magnificent” acoustics within the plaza.

The performance featured Hew Wagner as Orpheus, who journeys to the underworld to retrieve his deceased wife, Eurydice, portrayed by Phoebe Paine. Orpheus is forbidden to look back at Eurydice until they reach the surface, but he succumbs to temptation, leading to his loss of her in the traditional myth. However, Gluck’s rendition concludes with the goddess of love restoring Eurydice to life, acknowledging Orpheus’s profound love. Moffat noted that the opera’s themes of grief, loss, and devotion are universally relatable.

Lyster Opera, established by Moffat ten years ago, is named in honour of William Saurin Lyster, who toured opera troupes throughout Victoria in the 19th century. The suburb of Lysterfield is named after him. Lyster Opera receives no government funding, relying instead on donations and ticket sales. A ticket for Sunday’s performance cost $50 per person, with performers and crew being compensated.

Hans Henkell discovered Lyster Opera by chance during a car club trip to Oxley near Wangaratta in 2022, where he was impressed by their masterful performance of Gaetano Donizetti’s opera L’elisir d’amore. He now provides Lyster Opera with rehearsal space in a Melbourne CBD office he owns.

Henkell acquired Moe Plaza in 2021 and is currently renovating the centre, aiming to attract new tenants and revitalize the previously struggling establishment. He believes Moe has been unfairly stereotyped but possesses significant advantages, including excellent transport links to Melbourne and its proximity to natural attractions.

Among the attendees was Lisa Gerrard, a renowned composer and singer for Hollywood films, who resides in nearby Drouin West. She commended the flourishing arts scene in regional areas, often lacking such cultural opportunities. Angela Battista, a Moe resident and Italian immigrant, recalled her father’s love for singing and his operatic voice, finding the performance a heartwarming reminder of him and the uplifting power of the music. Sue Abbott, a local building designer and committee member of the Latrobe City Business Chamber, praised Henkell’s substantial contributions to Moe and the surrounding region, calling him an invaluable asset for his investment in the town’s growth and infrastructure, and for his innovative idea of staging an opera





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Opera in the Aisles: Moe Plaza Hosts Gluck's Orfeo ed EuridiceA shopping centre in regional Victoria, Moe Plaza, has been reimagined as a grand opera house, staging Christoph Willibald Gluck's classic opera Orfeo ed Euridice with the support of its owner, Hans Henkell, and Lyster Opera. The initiative aims to bring high culture to regional communities and revitalize the local shopping destination.

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