Shorten Proposes Business Levy to Fund Universities and Ease Student Debt

Former Labor leader Bill Shorten advocates for a business levy to fund universities and alleviate student debt, arguing the current model is unsustainable. The proposal, modeled after sovereign wealth funds, aims to reduce reliance on student contributions and international fees while aligning education with workforce needs.

Former Labor leader Bill Shorten has advocated for a business levy to fund universities and alleviate the burden of student debt , arguing that the current system places an unsustainable financial strain on younger generations. The proposal involves a one per cent tax on corporate profits, the revenue from which would be channeled into a Sovereign Wealth Education Fund.

This fund, modeled after successful long-term investment strategies employed in countries like Norway, aims to lessen the reliance on student debt and international student fees, both of which have become increasingly significant sources of university funding over the past few decades. The core argument underpinning the proposal is that businesses benefit directly from a skilled workforce and therefore should contribute to the cost of producing that workforce. Mr. Shorten emphasizes that the present approach, which relies heavily on student contributions and international fees, is no longer viable, leading to excessive student debt and potentially hindering access to higher education for many. The University of Canberra vice-chancellor has also supported this plan.\Mr. Shorten highlighted the growing financial burden carried by millennials and Gen Zs, who are increasingly facing substantial debts upon graduation. He cited the fact that university students now contribute over 50% of their course costs, leading to debts that can reach six figures. The proposed Sovereign Wealth Education Fund, he believes, would not only ease this pressure but also help redirect universities away from prioritizing commercial interests, such as chasing enrolments, and towards aligning their offerings with the needs of the workforce and national priorities. Shorten's vision includes shorter courses, recognition of prior learning, and greater flexibility for mature-age students, ensuring access to education for everyone, regardless of their background or previous academic performance. This is in addition to the emphasis on professions like health, teaching, and design. He frames the issue as one of national capability and economic resilience, arguing that investment in education is critical for Australia's independence and sovereignty in a rapidly changing world. The proposed fund, which could raise billions annually, seeks to reduce the current dependence on international fees and government funding, which have previously been the main sources of funding for higher education.\The initiative also addresses the need for universities to adapt to the evolving demands of the job market and ensure that education pathways are accessible to a wider range of students. Mr. Shorten advocates for a system that better reflects the skills and knowledge required by the Australian workforce, aiming to move away from a model that prioritizes profit over the needs of the students and the country. He underscores that the aim is to ensure that education leads to enhanced prospects for students and contributes to the overall prosperity of Australia. In essence, the proposal represents a significant shift in how higher education is funded, shifting some of the burden away from students and towards businesses. He advocates for universities to develop practical skills for Australia's needs. The former Labor leader's approach signifies a move towards a more sustainable and equitable funding model for higher education in Australia, one that prioritizes both student well-being and national economic competitiveness by fostering the development of a skilled workforce and national sovereignty. Bill Shorten emphasizes that education must be available to everyone and they should have the ability to study





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