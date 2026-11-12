Australia's COP31 coffee cart costs taxpayers $32,100.95 amid spending debate

Australia's free coffee cart at COP31 in Antalya has cost taxpayers $32,100.95, drawing long queues and political criticism as 192 officials attend the summit at a cost of $2.2 million for hospitality and hotels.

Australia's free coffee cart at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, has become a political flashpoint after it was revealed the initiative cost taxpayers $32,100.95 this year.

The figure was obtained by Coalition energy spokesperson Dan Tehan, who criticised the spending as wasteful amid cost of living pressures at home. The opposition is making cutting spending on Labor's so-called green agenda a centrepiece of its savings pitch. A reporter queued 45 minutes for a free double-shot latte at Australia's stall on Wednesday when former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull walked past and was asked to defend the cart.

Also read Australia Faces Scrutiny as COP31 President in Antalya

Australia's Coffee Cart Becomes COP31 Institution

The coffee stand has become an institution at the global climate conference, which draws close to 100,000 people each year, ever since Australia put on its first pavilion at Glasgow's 2021 COP event. The cart was encouraged by opposition leader Angus Taylor, who was energy minister at the time. In those early days it took only five minutes to get a latte, but word spread and the lines grew steadily longer. Australia is world-renowned for its barista brews, after all.

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Fast forward five years, and the wait for coffee is now upwards of an hour, far longer than at any other country's stall. Only the four-hour queue for access passes and two-hour traffic jams to reach the event were worse. Sources familiar with the cart's output said it was serving about 80 cups an hour, with more than 1,800 handed out since the conference began on Monday.

Tehan said last week it was especially galling that $32,000 had been allocated just for fancy coffee at a conference when Australians at home were being forced to cut back because of Labor's cost of living crisis. The Daily Telegraph also jumped on the issue, interviewing people in line and asking foreign delegates to thank Australian taxpayers for their free flat white, which several did obligingly.

When Turnbull walked past Australia's pavilion on Wednesday morning, he was soon asked for his thoughts. I do not actually drink a lot of coffee, so I probably will not be having a coffee, he said. But can I say to you, I think this is one of the smartest things the Australian government does at COPs because everyone knows Australian coffee is the best, and it gets people to the pavilion.

Of all the dollars that are spent on marketing here, that is probably the best dollar spent, Turnbull said. The coffee cart controversy, like many things in the climate and energy space, has become a lightning rod. This time it is for debate over how much Australia should invest in global climate talks.

Cost of Australian Presidency Role Draws Criticism

It has been particularly fraught around this year's COP because of the special role Australia secured for itself as president of negotiations, a consolation prize it received from Turkey after losing its bid to host the event in Adelaide. That role has come with extra cost. There are 192 Australian officials at the summit, and according to Tehan's research it is costing $2.2 million for hospitality and hotels. That total includes $1,079,000 for the pavilion and $873,000 for hotels.

Supporters argue Australia's presence serves several purposes: it promotes its own clean energy journey and influences others, it attracts more investment in its own energy transition, and it shows Pacific leaders that Australia is serious about the existential threats they face from rising sea levels, boosting regional security. If anything, the criticism Australia faces in the conference's early days is for not going hard enough on phasing out fossil fuels.

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Still, domestic critics will see the coffee cart as a frivolous use of taxpayer money. It is not just Albanese's opponents. Each COP guarantees commentary about how the event has become a trade fair of increasing opulence, where fossil fuel representatives and corporate interests network alongside ministers, youth advocates and NGOs. This year is no different, with L'Oreal running a stall promoting its environmental credentials.

Malcolm Turnbull Defends Climate Summit Importance

Asked outside the coffee line whether COP still has a point and what Australia's role should be, Turnbull said Australia has been a participant in every COP as far as he can recall. We are all living on the one planet, he said. We have all got an interest in a move to renewables and addressing global warming, and Australia is actually a leader.

We have had a few bumps, and frankly, News Corporation's efforts to turn climate into a culture war issue has been one of the most corrosive things that has happened, Turnbull said. He hopes to see Australia steer a commitment to 35 per cent electrification by 2035. These COPs are all a question of their incremental progress, right, he said.

A lot of these institutions, you can say this about the UN itself, you can say, oh gosh, it does not really do enough, Turnbull said. But then, would we be better off if we did not have it? And I think the answer is even worse. So we have got to see what incremental value is being created.

Australians will each have their own opinions. But Labor is likely counting its lucky stars that it did not end up saddled with COP hosting duties, as initially planned. An alternate universe would have Australia this week putting on a giant global roadshow in Adelaide while Australians vent over rising living costs. The bill would have been much more than this year's $150 million COP budget, before even getting started on the coffee.