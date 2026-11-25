A 100 per cent offset account and additional mortgage repayments generally deliver identical interest savings if rates match, but offset accounts offer easier access to funds. The article also covers joint accounts after a spouse dies, defined benefit pensions and transfer balance caps, and superannuation death benefits.

Paying extra into a mortgage and depositing money into a mortgage offset account generally produce the same interest savings, provided the offset account is a 100 per cent offset and the mortgage interest rate is identical.

Offset accounts versus extra repayments

The main difference is how easily you can access your money. Paying more off your mortgage directly may reduce the amount owed, but it can keep your money frozen for longer. An offset account is a separate bank account linked to your mortgage. Every dollar in it reduces the loan balance on which interest is calculated.

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The money remains yours and can generally be withdrawn whenever you wish, just like an ordinary bank account. By contrast, additional repayments go directly into your mortgage and reduce the amount owing. Many loans offer a redraw facility that allows you to withdraw those extra repayments if needed. But access is subject to the lender terms and conditions.

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The lender may impose minimum withdrawal amounts, fees or restrictions. In some circumstances it may reduce or suspend access to redraw funds. This makes redraw less flexible than having the money sitting in your own offset account. The other consideration is cost.

Lenders often charge higher interest rates or additional fees for loans with offset facilities. It may be worthwhile talking to a mortgage broker to see whether you could refinance to a cheaper loan without an offset account. The savings from a lower interest rate could outweigh the convenience of an offset facility. Whichever option you choose, keeping your regular repayments unchanged while reducing the interest charged will help you pay off the mortgage faster.

Joint bank account rules after death

On joint accounts after a death, genuinely joint bank accounts are generally not frozen when one account holder dies. The surviving spouse can usually continue operating the account. The deceased interest in the money normally passes automatically to the survivor.

However, the bank will need to be notified of the death. It may require a death certificate before changing the account into the survivor sole name. My advice is to check with your bank now that your accounts are genuinely joint. Credit cards are a different matter.

Many couples believe they have joint credit cards when, in fact, one spouse is the primary cardholder and the other is merely an additional cardholder. If the primary cardholder dies, the account will generally be closed and the additional card will cease to operate. Debit cards issued in the deceased name will also be cancelled. The surviving spouse should be able to continue using their own debit card linked to a joint account.

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Other jointly owned assets, such as the family home, will generally pass automatically to the survivor if held as joint tenants. However, assets held as tenants in common are treated differently and the deceased share forms part of their estate. Establish who is the primary holder of each credit card, and make sure each spouse has access to sufficient funds independently. A little preparation now could save a great deal of inconvenience at an already difficult time.

Defined benefit pension transfer caps

For a retired reader who turns 65 in December with approximately $1.8 million in accumulation-phase superannuation, converting as much as possible into an account-based pension is a common goal. That reader also receives a defined benefit pension of approximately $40,000 a year. The reader wants to know how the defined benefit pension affects the amount that can be transferred into retirement phase. The current transfer balance cap is $2.1 million.

A defined benefit pension counts towards the transfer balance cap, generally at a special value of 16 times the annual pension entitlement at commencement. The general transfer balance cap is currently $2.1 million, but a personal cap may be lower because the pension has already commenced. Before starting an account-based pension, check your transfer balance account on the ATO portal to confirm how much cap space you have available.

Superannuation death benefit controls

An 81-year-old reader with approximately $80,000 in superannuation is concerned about what happens to that money after death. The reader read that superannuation does not automatically form part of a deceased person estate and wants to ensure the remaining superannuation goes to beneficiaries named in a will. It is the trustee of the superannuation fund who has the final say as to where the proceeds are distributed.

Some control can be taken by lodging a binding death benefit nomination with the fund. But considering the relatively small amount in super and the reader age, it may be simpler to withdraw the whole sum tax-free now and place that in an interest-bearing account.