Kirstin Ferguson answers workplace dilemmas, including a boss's affair, maternity trousers, and a five-year CV gap due to a psychological workplace injury.

Kirstin Ferguson, author of Blindspotting and Head & Heart: The Art of Modern Leadership, addresses a reader whose boss's wife asked outright whether he is having an affair.

The reader works closely with the boss and has met his wife many times. She called privately and asked whether his relationship with a colleague is something she should be worried about. At that point the reader had no reason to be suspicious and said so. Since then the reader has seen enough to share her concerns.

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The question is whether to protect the boss and say nothing or let his wife know her suspicions are correct. Ferguson says she needs to write this answer in caps and yell it as loudly as possible: DO NOT GET INVOLVED. This will undoubtedly end in tears and you do not want to be in the middle of it. Your workplace responsibility is to your boss.

That does not mean you are expected to facilitate him having an affair. If that is happening and you feel compromised, you should speak to him directly or a trusted leader at work. Likewise, if he is making decisions to favour the colleague you believe he is in a relationship with. As hard as it may be, and even given the empathy you might feel for her, you do not owe his wife anything.

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You should not call her to give her new information, and you should not listen to her concerns if she calls. You just need to politely say you are busy and not engage in conversations, with either the wife or the husband, about their relationship at all. Honestly, this has the warning signs of a big mess written all over it, and you do not want to be collateral damage.

Manager Offers Maternity Slacks

Another reader says there are currently discussions at management level about female staff uniforms, switching from skirts to slacks. She is an older woman of stocky build and finds trousers uncomfortable and unflattering. When she mentioned this to her manager, the manager said she was sure the company could purchase maternity slacks for her.

The reader is sure the manager only meant to be helpful and detected no malice in her voice, but was so stunned she did not say anything. She has no idea what to say if the offer is made again. Ferguson says she does not blame the reader for being stunned, or for not wanting to wear maternity trousers when she is not pregnant. The real issue is the lack of choice and lack of options for all body shapes.

The reader won't be the only person feeling this way, and even if she is right now, there are sure to be all kinds of body shapes employed in the future. Ferguson would go back to the manager, pull the foot out of her mouth, and ask to discuss this again. Let her know that while you appreciate her trying to think of a solution, you are not pregnant and maternity trousers are not the answer.

Ferguson would ask about the decision itself: what is the reason skirts are being replaced? Will staff be consulted about the fit and comfort of any new uniform? Is there a way that skirts can be incorporated into the broader options since the new uniform plan assumes, mind the pun, that one size fits all. Good luck.

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Returning After Workplace Injury

A third reader asks how to re-enter the workforce after a five-year gap on her CV due to a psychological workplace injury. She is a female approaching 50 and has spent most of her jobs working in admin support roles. She was seriously bullied by her supervisor at her last job, became too sick to return to work and lost her job. She asks how to explain the break with no referees from anywhere since 2020.

Ferguson says that while you will need to clarify the gap in your work history, you do not owe them a detailed explanation of everything that happened since your last job. In fact, she would avoid talking about the bullying incident at all, if possible. Try to keep things simple without being untruthful.

For example, consider saying: I took time away from paid work following a workplace injury and am now seeking a return to an administration role. Focus on the many decades of work experience that you do have and your commitment to getting back into the workforce. Focus on everything you can bring in the future, not what you may have lost in the past.

In terms of referees, Ferguson would consider approaching former colleagues, earlier supervisors or anyone who has had experience working with you in any capacity over the last few years. You should be able to explain the length of time since you may have worked with some of the referees as being before the workplace injury. Other questions Ferguson addresses include: I have a very personal health condition. How much do I need to share at work?

Colleagues Exclude Me Or Rude

My colleagues exclude me from conversations. Why are people so rude? I overheard two execs making fun of employees' accents and weight. What do I do?

Is it unethical to look for a new job while I'm trying for a baby? Kirstin Ferguson AM is the author of Blindspotting: How to See What Others Miss and Head & Heart: The Art of Modern Leadership. Kirstin is ranked in the world's Thinkers50 list and holds a PhD in leadership and culture. Her website is www.kirstinferguson.com.