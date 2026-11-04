Sleep Experts Say Couples Do Not Need Matching Bedtimes for Good Rest

Sleep specialists explain that differing chronotypes make forcing the same bedtime counterproductive, and offer practical ways for couples to protect each other's sleep without losing intimacy.

Couples do not need to go to sleep at the same time, sleep experts say, because each person has a natural sleep chronotype that sets their optimal sleep and wake times.

Forcing Same Sleep Schedule Backfires

One partner may feel sleepy much earlier than the other, and forcing the same schedule can backfire. Alix Mellor, a researcher at Monash University working in mental health and sleep, says different internal body clocks make trying to force sleep counterproductive. Going to bed before you are sleepy can mean spending more time lying awake, which over time can strengthen the association between bed and wakefulness rather than sleep, which can contribute to insomnia, she says.

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Whether it is better to hit the hay before or after your partner does not really matter. There is no clear evidence that one is necessarily better than the other, Mellor says. The earlier sleeper may be disturbed when their partner eventually comes to bed, particularly if they are sensitive to noise, movement or light. Research shows that sharing a bed can significantly disrupt a partner's sleep.

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Movements, snoring, getting up to use the bathroom and different sleep schedules can all cause disturbances, Mellor says. There is also a difference between how people perceive their sleep and what can be objectively measured. People sometimes report sleeping better alongside their partner, possibly because of feelings of security, comfort and closeness, Mellor says.

However, studies using objective measures can tell a different story, which is why experts say couples should not rely only on how they feel about sharing a bed. Couples can adjust the sleep environment to suit both people. If partners have different temperature or bedding preferences, they can try the Scandinavian sleep method, which involves using separate doonas. This could also help minimise movement when one partner comes to bed later.

Creating Sleep Sanctuary And Managing Heat

Olivia Arezzolo, a leading sleep expert, says not to leave your bedtime routine to chance and to create a sleep sanctuary for yourself. When we overheat, this also spikes cortisol, leading to those 3am wakings, and difficulty falling back to sleep, Arezzolo says. Two partners bring increased body heat, meaning this needs to be a deeper consideration to preserve sleep quality for both, she says.

For context, melatonin relies on a cool core body temperature to be produced, so if we overheat, we often wake up. To manage the sleeping environment, Arezzolo suggests adding a cooling mattress topper. She also recommends investing in a memory foam mattress, which can be helpful for couples on different schedules because it limits how much one person's movements disturb the other.

Especially when we have different sleep schedules, having a bed that does not wake your partner is crucial, Arezzolo says. Otherwise, it can lead to unnecessary wakings and difficulties returning to sleep.

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Smart Bed Systems Address Sleep Grips

However, she warns that a memory foam mattress might not be suitable for hot sleepers. The perpetual argument between couples with different preferences has led to the invention of smart bed systems, such as the $4000 smart bed looking to solve your relationship's biggest sleep gripe. These systems are designed to address temperature and movement issues that disrupt rest. Sleeping in separate rooms is another option that Mellor says is perfectly reasonable.

In clinical practice, I see clients who worry that separate bedrooms signal a loss of intimacy or something being wrong in the relationship, she says. But it does not have to mean that at all. Instead, Mellor suggests creating opportunities for connection, whether that is cuddling before bed, spending time together in the evening or maintaining what I sometimes jokingly call visiting rights. These moments can preserve closeness even when partners sleep apart.

Of course, each solution will vary from couple to couple, but it is crucial to respect one another's sleep. If sharing a bed means both partners are regularly sleep-deprived, sleeping separately may improve their sleep and, potentially, their relationship, Mellor says. Experts also advise minimising light and movement when entering the room if one partner goes to bed later.

Keeping the bedroom dark, cool and quiet helps both people stay asleep, and a consistent wind-down routine can make the transition easier for the partner who is already resting. Ultimately, the goal is not to match bedtimes but to protect sleep quality for both people. Couples who communicate about their chronotypes, adjust bedding and temperature, and make time for connection can share a bed comfortably or choose separate sleep spaces without harming their relationship.