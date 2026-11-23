A landmark Better Politics Foundation study of 288 elected representatives finds widespread mental health harm, safety fears and abuse, with some politicians reporting suicidal thoughts. It follows an alleged targeted attack on independent MP Helen Haines.

Seven in 10 Australian MPs say politics has damaged their mental health, with some admitting they have contemplated suicide and others silenced by fears for their safety, in a landmark study exposing the human cost of public office.

The study, conducted by the Better Politics Foundation, is believed to be the largest examination of the mental health and safety of Australian politicians. Almost 40 per cent of state and federal parliamentarians whose wellbeing had suffered said the pressures of the job had stopped them speaking publicly on issues they believed in. About one in five affected politicians and councillors reported thoughts of self-harm or suicide.

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The survey drew on responses from 288 current and former elected representatives across all three levels of government. Of those, 267 provided responses beyond demographic questions, including 36 federal parliamentarians, 96 state parliamentarians and 135 councillors. The survey was conducted between February 2025 and February 2026, before the attack on Haines. Its release comes just five weeks after independent MP Helen Haines lost both legs in an alleged targeted attack outside her Wangaratta electorate office.

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Haines calls for safer politics environment

Haines has been discharged from hospital and begun rehabilitation in Melbourne. She was an early champion of the research and had warned months before the October attack that politicians were increasingly being forced to endure unacceptable threats. We don't want to make politics comfortable, but we do want it to be safe. You shouldn't have to wear a flak jacket, emotionally or physically, to do the job, Haines told the study's organisers in June.

Federal MP Helen Haines lost both legs after she was hit by a four-wheel-drive in an allegedly targeted attack outside her electorate office. The research found 44 per cent of affected state and federal parliamentarians said fears for their own safety, or that of their families and staff, had significantly damaged their wellbeing. That figure climbed to 51 per cent among women, compared with 35 per cent of men.

Respondents described stalking, threats of sexual and physical violence, harassment of partners and children, and being forced to avoid public appearances. I am frequently threatened with physical or sexual violence by people that disagree with my views and my male colleagues do not have this experience, one female federal MP told researchers.

Social media abuse causes significant stress

British political strategist Alastair Campbell said: We need good and effective politicians more than ever and this report suggests we are failing those who serve, and deterring others from wanting to serve in the first place. This harms us all. Campbell co-hosts the popular podcast Fit to Lead. The study found social media was the single greatest source of stress, with 97 per cent of affected state and federal parliamentarians reporting that online negativity and abuse had harmed their wellbeing.

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Almost three-quarters of MPs surveyed said standards of behaviour in parliament were worse than in other workplaces, while 60 per cent believed there were no effective mechanisms to challenge unacceptable conduct. The findings also expose serious gaps in support services. Just 11 per cent of affected parliamentarians said they had access to mentoring programs even though almost half wanted them.

Labor has fast-tracked the Independent Review of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Support System, led by former staffers who have been speaking to MPs and staff since April. The review examines parliamentarians' safety, among other issues. Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett last month told a Senate estimates hearing there were 800 safety complaints lodged by federal MPs in the first six months of 2026. The government is exploring a speedy roll-out of security upgrades for politicians' homes and offices.

Politicians urge survivable leadership standards

McArthur said: None of the leaders I interviewed want a pity party. They are asking for political leadership to be survivable, for them and for the leaders this country needs next. This is a democratic issue, not a wellness one. Despite the abuse, safety concerns and psychological pressures, 85 per cent of respondents told the survey they would still encourage someone else to stand for elected office. Another 84 per cent reported enjoying their role.