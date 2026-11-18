Australian wages went backwards by 0.4 per cent in inflation-adjusted terms over the past year, the fourth successive quarterly negative result, even as annual wage growth reached 3.5 per cent.

Australian wages fell in real terms over the past year, marking the fourth successive quarterly negative result for real wages. In inflation-adjusted terms, wages went backwards by 0.4 per cent.

The result came despite annual wage growth of 3.5 per cent. The quarterly increase was driven by this year's minimum wage increase of 4.75 per cent and was the largest quarterly increase since the end of 2023. The bureau's head of prices statistics, Rachael McCririck, said the minimum wage increase announced earlier this year had been a key factor in the result.

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Minimum Wage Boost Drives Hospitality Sector

Wage setting decisions made by the Fair Work Commission, including the annual wage review increase of 4.75 per cent to modern awards, were a key driver of much of the growth in private sector wages this quarter, she said. The single largest increase was for people in the hospitality sector, which is broadly covered by the minimum wage decision. Wages for these workers lifted by 3.4 per cent in the quarter to be 4.1 per cent up over the year.

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Wages in the education sector are the slowest growing in the country, up 0.8 per cent in the quarter but just 2.6 per cent over the past 12 months. Professional services at 2.7 per cent and those in administration and financial services at 2.9 per cent are also a long way behind inflation. Private sector wages rose to 3.4 per cent while public sector wages lifted by 3.9 per cent over the past year.

It was the seventh consecutive quarter in which public wages out-paced those in the private sector. The bureau noted that the public sector wage increases were being driven by state government workers covered by enterprise agreements including nurses, midwives and police officers. The largest increase at the state level was in Western Australia with wages there up 2 per cent in the quarter. The smallest was in the ACT at 0.9 per cent.

South Australia Leads State Wage Growth

Over the past year, wages are growing fastest in South Australia at 4.3 per cent, followed by WA at 3.7 per cent, Queensland and Tasmania at 3.6 per cent, NSW at 3.5 per cent, Victoria and the Northern Territory at 3.3 per cent and the ACT at 2.9 per cent.