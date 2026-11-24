A memorably delicious pasta of browned Italian sausage, roasted cherry tomatoes and fresh basil pesto, inspired by a roadside restaurant near Noto in Sicily.

A simple pasta of browned Italian sausage, roasted cherry tomatoes and fresh basil pesto, inspired by a roadside restaurant near Noto in Sicily, is quick and easy to make at home.

My partner Dan and I ate this dish at a little roadside restaurant near Noto in Sicily. It was the only pasta on the menu, and we instantly knew why. It was insanely delicious and so memorable that I can still taste it when I think about it. The basil was crushed into a pesto with a hint of garlic.

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Perfect combination of flavors and ingredients

The cherry tomatoes were roasted so they were just bursting but still remained fresh. The combination of the browned, fatty sausage meat, fresh basil and umami tomatoes was just perfect. I think you will also be transported to the Italian countryside when you eat this. Buon appetito.

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This recipe comes from a cookbook extract and serves as a quick and easy meal. The ingredients include 1 garlic clove, peeled, and 400g Italian sausages, with fennel and garlic among the favourites. You will also need fresh basil leaves, parmesan, olive oil, cherry tomatoes, pasta and salt. Freshly ground black pepper and extra parmesan are used for serving.

The dish highlights a farm-to-table approach and the simplicity of Italian cooking. Preheat oven to 220C fan-forced, which is 240C conventional, and bring a large pot of salted water to the boil.

Meanwhile, in a small food processor or blender, combine the basil leaves, garlic clove, parmesan and one quarter cup, or 60ml, of the olive oil. Blend until smooth, then set aside. The pesto should be fresh and vibrant. Place tomatoes in a small roasting tin and toss with the remaining olive oil and a sprinkle of salt.

Roasting tomatoes and browning sausage meat

Roast for 10 to 15 minutes until they are bursting and their skins are beginning to brown. Remove from the oven and set aside. This roasting step concentrates their sweetness and keeps them fresh. Remove the meat from the sausage casings and place it in a large saucepan set over high heat.

Break it up with a spoon or spatula. Cook for about 10 minutes until browned. If your sausage meat is extra fatty, you can pour off and discard some of the fat, if you prefer. While the sausage meat browns, cook pasta in the boiling water until al dente, using the timing suggested on the packet as a guide.

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Reserve about 1 cup, or 250ml, of the cooking water, then drain the pasta. Add the cooked pasta to the pan with the cooked sausage meat, along with the basil pesto and roasted tomatoes. Toss and cook together, still over a high heat, for about a minute. Add some of the pasta water, little by little, to make everything glossy and ensure the pasta is well-coated.

Final seasoning and serving suggestions

Taste for seasoning and adjust as needed. Divide the pasta among the bowls, sprinkle with extra parmesan and black pepper, and serve. The recipe is part of a quick and easy cookbook extract that also features one-tray wonders and substantial salads. In other food news, Melbourne may have reached omakase saturation point, but there is always room for more if it is as genuinely creative and disarmingly tasty as a certain luxury fish parade.

With a former Icebergs chef at the helm and a farm-to-table approach, Sara Dining is the first two-hatter for the region. The review noted exemplary fish and exceptionally good rice, but 23 courses in two hours is two too many. Berry's new luxury 60-seat farmhouse diner claims two hats for the South Coast. Other topics in the news include a reader who spotted head lice crawling on a fellow train passenger and wondered whether to say something.

For this pasta, the key is the contrast between the browned, fatty sausage, the fresh basil pesto and the umami roasted tomatoes. It is a one-tray wonder that brings the Italian countryside to your table.