Netflix sacks TV chief Bela Bajaria and film head Dan Lin amid subscriber slump

Netflix has dismissed its top programming executives Bela Bajaria and Dan Lin, along with about 1000 staff, as viewer engagement declines and the stock drops 44 per cent in a year. Peter Rice will replace Bajaria as the streaming giant confronts a weak scripted slate and structural challenges.

Netflix is in a slump. Audiences know it, and so does the streaming giant. The proof? People with very big offices are getting sacked.

Bela Bajaria and head of film Dan Lin, along with about 1000 other staff members (6 per cent of the company's headcount), have been let go. The two were the most senior programming voices at Netflix. Canning them is a very public way of saying that change is on the way.

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Netflix tech company focused on data

Netflix has always considered itself a tech company, disrupting traditional network and cable television, which meant that it lived - and in this case, died - by what the data said. It recently reported that viewer engagement was down, which is anathema for a Silicon Valley company predicated on growth. Subscribers are opening Netflix fewer days per month, and spending less time on the platform when they do.

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Streaming analysts have all manner of explanations for what's going on, some of which is tied to Wall Street and the slumping Netflix stock price, which has dropped 44 per cent in the past 12 months. But Netflix's malaise starts on the platform's home screen. The company's signature "tudum" sound effect still raises expectations, but the reality hasn't been so good this year in terms of scripted content.

Bajaria's stint, which began in January 2023, has been notable for the sheer breadth of content produced. Her mission, which she successfully carried out, was to flood Netflix with options. Quantity was the byword, followed by quality. Netflix, which sees YouTube as its true rival, wanted to be a one-stop shop for viewers so true-crime documentaries, among other genres, filled the slate.

Bajaria flooded Netflix with content

For the most part, it paid off. Netflix had a knack for releasing the unexpected show of the moment, some of which came from an international operation that Bajaria astutely empowered. South Korea gave us global hits, Wednesday became a phenomenon, and Stranger Things was a hit. But the Duffer brothers' new series, The Boroughs, was barely out before it was cancelled.

There was no sign 2026 was going to be any different. Netflix actually had a hit straight out of the gate in January, with the Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal crime thriller His & Hers. Other successes included the documentary Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere and the phenomenon of "prestige trash". But the hits looked like bright punctuation amid a slew of misses.

A promising show, such as the Duffer brothers' science-fiction adventure The Boroughs, was axed. By the middle of this year, Netflix had a new issue. A host of previously popular and well-reviewed Netflix shows, from the fine (Beef) returned with second seasons that missed the mark and/or had substantially fewer viewers. The backbone of Netflix's scripted programming was shaky.

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Titles like My Brilliant Career and East of Eden were rare standouts. But it was too late for Bajaria and Lin, who were very public sacrifices after Netflix's failed bid to purchase Warner Bros Discovery. Of course, it was their bosses who had tried to make the deal, which included Netflix's storied streaming rival HBO Max. But it did raise a tricky, self-incriminating question: what did that streaming service have that Netflix lacked?

Peter Rice named replacement

Philippa Northeast and Christopher Chung in the 2026 adaptation of My Brilliant Career - a rare standout in Netflix's slate this year. Bajaria's replacement, the highly respected former Fox and Disney executive Peter Rice, has already been announced. His credentials are impeccable, but Netflix has a very long turning circle. It's not easy to change course - you can't just declare that quality has supplanted quantity and make it so.

There are 18 months of work to be done from here. Bajaria's commissions will be coming out well into 2027. The danger is that you risk satisfying no one. Its inclusiveness towards casual viewers starts with sanding off the sharp edges of some shows, and finishes with a narrative requirement that characters should say aloud what is happening.

There are also structural issues Netflix needs to address. Not every show has to drop an entire season on release - some would benefit, both Netflix and the audience, by issuing one or two episodes weekly. It would also help if Netflix could get more of their series on a yearly schedule. Two very different titles that have managed this, geopolitical thriller and Is It Cake?

Netflix facing new reality

, show it can be done. It's impossible to say whether all this is a speed bump for Netflix, or the new reality. After all, you only need three hit shows across three months for optimism to replace pessimism. But as it stands, less tumult and more tudum would benefit everyone.