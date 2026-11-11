Qantas cuts 850 jobs, outsources AI work to Accenture and India

The federal government has criticised Qantas for cutting 850 local jobs and shifting the work to Accenture, mostly in India, as part of an AI-driven modernisation of its back-end systems.

The federal government has criticised Qantas over its decision to cut 850 local jobs and send the work to professional services firm Accenture, mostly to India, as part of a plan to automate the roles through AI.

Transport Minister Catherine King called the move incredibly disappointing and said it had damaged the airline's social license. Qantas announced the cuts as part of a project to modernise its back-end systems, processes and data. The airline said back office functions would be mostly shifted to India, where the work would be analysed and simplified. Automation will be added, and the process will later be reincorporated into Qantas operations in Australia.

Also read Qantas to cut 850 jobs and outsource roles to Accenture in India

The announcement drove Qantas' share price higher. CEO Vanessa Hudson said reinvention at this scale is not possible to do on our own, because the company cannot hire at the pace this work needs. The decision came as immigration and the impact of AI have risen to the top of national political debate. Speaking to the ABC, King questioned outsourcing AI-related work to another country, though she acknowledged Qantas needs to get ahead of AI and modernise its platforms.

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Union Raises Offshoring Concerns

She said the union is right to be disappointed that the plan results in 850 job losses. The Australian Services Union, which represents some affected workers, expressed scepticism about Qantas' motives. Assistant national secretary Scott Cowen said the union needs to make sure the AI announcements and job cuts are genuine and not a Trojan horse for widespread offshoring.

The union said Qantas had told it directly there was no plan to offshore any jobs when the back-office modernisation was first raised. Qantas vigorously denies that claim. The airline said it has never given assurances to the union that some jobs would not move offshore. In an email to staff on Tuesday, Hudson said Qantas will look to redeploy as many people as possible, with retraining, reskilling and opportunities elsewhere across the group, including through new roles in Australia.

King called on Qantas to work closely with unions to retrain and redeploy as many of the 850 people as possible. She said Australia needs those AI capabilities at home, and the plan should not just be an exercise in taking costs out of the business. It must also grow the business and grow Australian jobs for the future, she said, adding that is what the government, the union and the Australian people would expect.

Qantas History of Job Cuts

The airline's privileged place in corporate Australia as a provider of essential connectivity saw it receive 2.7 billion dollars in taxpayer subsidies during COVID to support employment and keep the airline functioning. Around the same time, Qantas outsourced 1800 ground crew in a move later ruled illegal, triggering multiple fines, multiple court cases and substantial damage to its public image. The airline also had to secure jet fuel from Asian ports after the Iran-US conflict this year.

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In other ways, the Albanese government has protected Qantas from full exposure to deep-pocketed Qatar Airways' ambitions to fly to Australia, in part for Australia's national aviation sovereignty. The contrast has sharpened criticism of Qantas as it cuts local roles while receiving public support. Ryan Perrett, one of the 1800 people illegally sacked by Qantas when it moved to outsource the roles, said the airline obviously has learnt nothing from the court case.

He said it makes their apology to us feel empty and disingenuous. These types of behaviours make it blatantly obvious that the penalties from cases like ours are not sufficient, he said. They simply see it as an investment towards cost of doing business. The latest cuts also follow a major cyber incident in which nearly 6 million customer records, including sensitive Chairman's Lounge membership data, were accessed through a Philippine-based call centre, resulting in renewed questions about Qantas' cybersecurity.

Modernisation and Australian Jobs

The airline recently opened a product innovation centre in Adelaide, which is expected to grow to more than 400 roles. The dispute has put Qantas' employment record, use of AI and offshore outsourcing back at the centre of national politics. It has also raised questions about whether the airline's modernisation will create Australian jobs or mainly shift work and capability overseas while cutting local positions.