Arlington guard reprimands Hegseth group for laughing at Tomb of Unknown Soldier

A guard at Arlington Cemetery told a group including Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to maintain silence after laughter near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Veterans Day. The Pentagon said a soldier correctly reminded everyone to maintain decorum.

A guard at Arlington Cemetery reprimanded a group that included US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth for laughing outside the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a Veterans Day ceremony.

Hegseth, his wife and several others posed for a photograph outside the tomb before some members of the party briefly spoke and laughed. It was not clear who was responsible for breaking decorum. The Sentinel on duty immediately barked: All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times.

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Pentagon Defends Hegseth Incident

The incident, captured on video, took place as Hegseth and other administration figures, including President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, were at Arlington Cemetery for official commemorations of Veterans Day, a federal holiday honouring armed service veterans. In a statement to this masthead, chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said: The Secretary and the entire Department have always honoured - and will always honour - the sacrifices our military men and women have made to keep America safe.

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Parnell confirmed: While commemorating this solemn day, a soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum. The Pentagon would not clarify, when asked, who was responsible for breaking decorum. On Wednesday US time, Trump gave Hegseth a shout-out during his Veterans Day cemetery speech, which was met by cheers from the audience. I had a feeling that was going to happen, the president remarked.

Hegseth recently survived an impeachment attempt. Massie and Democrats were seeking to impeach Hegseth over the Iran war, which they argued Hegseth was executing in contravention of directions from Congress, and numerous other accusations, including military strikes on suspected drug boats that killed at least 243 people without a legal process. Republicans successfully referred the impeachment resolution to a committee, effectively killing it off.

Future Impeachment Risks Remain

They were aided by 11 Democrats who missed the vote, including former speaker Nancy Pelosi, who had returned to San Francisco for a Veterans Day function. Hegseth will likely face another impeachment attempt when Democrats gain control of the House of Representatives early next year.