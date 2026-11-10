Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admits affair with alleged Chinese spy, Trump and Musk defend him as shares fall

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted to an affair with Alice Huang, a woman suspected of spying for China. Trump, Musk and others defended him as Nvidia shares fell and Congress plans scrutiny.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted in an email to employees on Sunday that he had an affair with Alice Huang, a businesswoman US intelligence services suspect of spying for the Chinese government.

The two are unrelated. Nvidia's board said the same day it is launching an internal investigation into reports that Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort. US intelligence agencies believe Alice Huang, acting on behalf of Beijing, pushed Jensen Huang to lobby Trump for relaxed export controls on Nvidia sales in China, which he has done multiple times publicly. Trump was reportedly briefed on the relationship last year but took no action.

Also read Nvidia board probes CEO Jensen Huang over alleged spy relationship

Trump Defends Nvidia CEO Amid Controversy

Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly wrote a memo to senior administration officials warning them of the relationship and its potential implications. Trump told reporters on Sunday: I have not spoken to him about it. I just know he's a fine person, but you never know what is going on. I'm sure, I hope everything's fine.

He's done such an incredible job. He later added: I think he's an honorable guy. I think he probably has an excuse for it. Trump said he believed Huang would and should stay on as CEO.

Advertisement

Elon Musk posted I agree in response to venture capitalist Shaun Maguire's defense of Huang. Maguire argued the Nvidia CEO did something incredibly dumb but that he is one of the greatest entrepreneurs of this generation. Two mistakes don't make a right, and I believe Jensen is irreplaceable for America's AI leadership, Maguire posted. Let's also not nuke our AI industry because China ran a successful intel op, he added.

Investors Back Nvidia Leader Despite Allegations

Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman suggested Huang is human and deserves public support. He is an incredible human. Even incredible humans make mistakes, Ackman posted. He takes full responsibility as he should.

We should all support him and his family. Onward. Ackman later clarified he wasn't suggesting Huang gets a free pass but was hoping for a simple affair, not a risk to our national security. Nvidia said in a statement that neither trade secrets nor US national security had been compromised.

The affair and alleged intelligence operation could have far-reaching implications for Nvidia and the tech industry. Huang's leadership of Nvidia, deeply financially intertwined with companies like OpenAI, has long been viewed as crucial to its success and stability. Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and has been CEO for 33 years. He is not just chief executive and chief strategist but also heads sales, marketing and product development, with more than 60 direct reports.

There is no line of succession or obvious successor. Nvidia's board has no chair, making Huang's role even more central. Nvidia is the cornerstone of America's leadership in AI, supplying the world's most advanced chips-a generation ahead of China's. It also provides vendor finance to frontier labs and neoclouds.

Huang's chips trained the OpenAI models that ignited the AI boom with ChatGPT in late 2022. He is regarded as the tech mogul closest to Trump and has argued strongly against AI regulation. Trump has not added to the entity list of Chinese companies US firms cannot deal with, nor imposed meaningful AI regulations.

Advertisement

Nvidia Faces Scrutiny Over China Chip Sales

A $US25 million donation to Trump's White House ballroom may have helped, as well as a deal to let Nvidia sell its H200 chips to China in exchange for a 25 per cent cut. Huang accompanied Trump's delegation to a summit with China's Xi Jinping in May and reportedly wants Huang at the APEC summit in Shenzhen this month. Alice Huang was a senior executive with Singaporean company Megaspeed, which has links to China's Alibaba.

The company is suspected of being a conduit for smuggling Nvidia's leading Blackwell chips into China. Beijing described the spying allegations as groundless and a smear campaign. Nvidia has denied anything questionable about its relationship with Megaspeed. Many advanced Nvidia chips have been turning up in China.

Late last year Beijing purported to ban imports of US chips to fast-track its own chip development, but that doesn't appear to have slowed the flow of Nvidia chips. Huang's affair, and the Democrats' midterm victory, will likely lead to significantly tougher restrictions on sales of advanced chips to China and markets suspected of sending them there. Billions in sales to Megaspeed were effectively lost when Huang made his admission.

Tighter Restrictions Impact Nvidia Financials

Tighter restrictions will impact Nvidia hardest as more than 20 per cent of its sales could be affected. Nvidia is financially robust with $US22.4 billion cash and $US34 billion in marketable securities, mainly Treasury securities. Its vulnerability is losing a leader it appears totally dependent on. Nvidia shares were down 4.3 per cent, and since peaking at $US239 on October 6, the share price has slumped to $US178.67.

The chip giant has lost more than $US1.5 trillion in market capitalisation in just over three weeks. Congress is planning a series of hearings. If Nvidia is weakened by Huang's affair-if Huang were forced out-it would place a question mark over the key piece of America's AI edifice. Many complex relationships with customers that Huang oversees could be disrupted.

Trump says the FBI is looking at the Nvidia CEO amid the spy probe fallout. Huang has been a consistent advocate for removing US restrictions on sales of best chips to China, arguing security fears were overstated because China already had AI chipmaking capacity, and that selling American chips would strengthen the US industry and make Nvidia more money. Trump has said Huang told him he had no idea Alice Huang was a spy. Huang has been married to his wife Lori since 1985.