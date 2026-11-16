Silversea Opens Cormorant at 55 South, World's Southernmost Hotel in Puerto Williams, Chile

Silversea has opened the Cormorant at 55 South in Puerto Williams, Chile, the world's southernmost hotel, serving guests on its six-day Antarctica Fly Cruise expeditions ahead of the 2026-2027 season.

Silversea has opened the world's southernmost hotel, the Cormorant at 55 South, in Puerto Williams, Chile. The opening comes just in time for the 2026-2027 Antarctica season.

The property sits on the Tierra del Fuego archipelago at the tip of South America. The luxury cruise line built the hotel to smooth the journey for time-constrained guests. It serves passengers on Silversea's six-day Antarctica Fly Cruise expeditions. These trips include return charter flights direct to King George Island, a flight of 1 hour and 45 minutes.

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The hotel also caters to travelers who want to avoid a possible Drake Shake on the ocean crossing of the Drake Passage. That crossing runs from Ushuaia in Argentina to the Antarctic Peninsula. It is more common but unpredictable. Silversea says 70 to 80 per cent of its passengers now fly at least one way.

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Previously, guests waiting for flights to the seventh continent after arriving from Santiago were scattered between various small hotels in nearby Punta Arenas. Logistics were challenging. Flight schedules to one of the coldest places on Earth can vary considerably depending on visibility and wind conditions, and delays are common. We had a problem and we solved it with something quite beautiful, Silversea president Bert Hernandez says of the low-rise hotel.

Modular Construction Challenges

The property sits quietly in the landscape on the Patagonian island of Navarino. The icy waters of the Beagle Channel lie in front, with the jagged granite peaks of the Dientes de Navarino, or Teeth of Navarino, behind. Given the challenges of the remote setting, the modular hotel was constructed much like a ship. The core was built on site while 150 identical bedrooms were assembled in Mendoza, Argentina.

The rooms were then trucked across the Andes to Puerto Williams. It was time-consuming, costly and perilous, but it all came together nicely, Hernandez says, in something of an understatement. Chilean architects and interior designers have instilled a strong sense of place. They used stone and native lenga beechwood, with an earthy colour palette of blues, greens and yellows to reflect the environment.

Huge picture windows frame the outdoors, including grass carpeted in daisies and dandelions, wild horses grazing near the water and sub-polar forest. Guests arriving from the airport, just a couple of minutes' drive away, are welcomed by gauchos on horseback. Inside, the cavernous lobby leads to a deeply comfortable lounge area with a central copper fireplace. There is no need for a lengthy check-in process.

Dining and Bar Amenities

Your room number is on the Silversea app and keys are waiting outside. The vast open-plan space includes Bar Sur for pisco sours, or try the purple Calafate version. Latitude 55 restaurant serves a family-style asado, straight from the barbecue outside, on shared platters. The restaurant offers panoramic views.

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The indigenous Yahgan culture is reflected in the traditional wooden canoe at the entrance and hand-crafted lamp shades throughout. Installations by regional artists include a 17-metre mural depicting the Dientes de Navarino mountains. A hanging whale sculpture transforms into wind, water and flora. The Uncharted shop stocks artisan Chilean gifts alongside cold-weather essentials like gloves and socks.

Bedrooms are relatively compact but beautifully designed in a sort of luxe cabin style, again featuring local artworks. There are king beds, large windows with forest or water views and a bathroom with a heated towel rail. Your expedition gear, including parka, waterproof pants and rubber boots, is laid out ready to try on and exchange if necessary long before you reach Antarctica.

Expedition Gear Logistics

In fact, you need to wear the gear on the charter flight, as you go straight from the plane to Zodiacs for the transfer to the waiting ship. Guided hikes, horse-riding and kayaking are all offered from the Cormorant. There is also a shuttle bus into the port and naval base of Puerto Williams itself.

The plan is for the hotel, already so much more than a mere stopover, to become a tourism destination in its own right once the cruising season ends in late February. In the meantime, it is dramatically improving the long journey to the fin del mundo, or end of the world. It is making the experience pretty much frictionless, the holy grail of luxury travel.