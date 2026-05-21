Singapore Airlines Flight SQ321 Investigation Reveals Possible Weather Radar Failure

The safety investigation board of Singapore has released its final report on the crash of Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 in May 2023, revealing possible failure of the onboard weather radar system. The crew of the ill-fated flight experienced convective induced turbulence, commonly linked to clouds and storms, before a rapid plunge and crash. The incident resulted in the death of one British passenger and injuries to many others. The report has significant implications for the safety of future flights and has prompted calls for the development of better guidelines and fixes for malfunctioning weather radar systems.

The safety investigation board of Singapore found that the flight experienced convective induced turbulence, commonly linked to clouds and storms, before a rapid plunge and crash of Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 in May 2023.

According to investigators, the crew did not see widespread clouds in the area despite the pilots’ request for a more direct route due to weather. Instead, they said this reference to weather was likely an attempt to increase the likelihood of approving their request. The report suggested that the crew should have been more cautious when taking a more direct route without clear visual confirmation of the weather condition.

The investigators studied previous flights of the same plane and found 103 reports of problems with the onboard weather radar system





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Singapore Airlines SQ321 Weather Radar Convective Induced Turbulence Aviation Safety Crash Investigation

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