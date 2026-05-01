Singles Face $10,000 'Tax' as Cost of Living Soars

New research reveals single Australians are paying significantly more than couples to cover basic living expenses, exacerbating the cost-of-living crisis. The 'singles tax' is driven by expenses that don't decrease with household size, impacting savings and increasing financial stress.

Australia 's escalating cost-of-living crisis is disproportionately impacting individuals living alone, saddling them with a significant financial burden estimated at nearly $10,000 annually. Recent research conducted by ING has illuminated a growing phenomenon dubbed the 'singles tax,' stemming from the fact that many essential expenses remain relatively constant regardless of household size.

This means single individuals are bearing the full weight of costs that could be shared in a dual-income household, creating a substantial financial disadvantage. The research highlights that core expenses such as rent or mortgage payments, internet services, and utility bills do not decrease proportionally when a person lives alone. A single occupant pays almost the same amount for these necessities as a couple would, effectively doubling the individual's share of the cost.

This translates to an average of $800 more per month, or approximately $9,300 per year, in expenses for singles compared to their coupled counterparts. The financial implications extend beyond immediate monthly bills. The ING study reveals a noticeable disparity in savings accumulation between singles and couples. Singles consistently save around $400 less each month, a difference that compounds significantly over time.

Consequently, singles typically possess approximately $20,000 less in savings than couples, averaging around $30,000 compared to $50,000 for couples. This gap in savings can hinder financial security and limit opportunities for future investments, such as purchasing a home or planning for retirement.

Furthermore, the research indicates that singles experience financial stress at a lower income level. They begin to feel the strain of bills around $1,600 per month, while couples can manage expenses up to $2,400 before experiencing similar levels of stress. This suggests that singles have less financial buffer and are more vulnerable to economic shocks. James Tao from ING emphasizes that the fundamental issue is the lack of economies of scale for single-person households.

The cost structure of many essential services is designed for multiple occupants, leaving singles to absorb the full expense. Despite the clear financial disadvantages, the research also acknowledges a benefit to single living: greater financial autonomy. Singles have complete control over their spending decisions, without the need for compromise or negotiation with a partner. This freedom allows them to prioritize their individual needs and desires, and to allocate their resources according to their personal values.

However, this benefit does not negate the substantial financial challenges they face. The 'singles tax' represents a systemic issue that requires attention, particularly in the context of Australia's ongoing cost-of-living crisis. Potential solutions could include policy adjustments to address the disproportionate burden on single households, or innovative service models that offer scaled pricing based on household size.

The ING research serves as a crucial reminder of the financial realities faced by individuals living alone and underscores the need for greater awareness and support. The findings also highlight the importance of financial planning and budgeting for singles, to mitigate the impact of the 'singles tax' and build long-term financial security. Ultimately, addressing this issue requires a multifaceted approach that considers both the economic realities and the individual preferences of those choosing to live independently





7NewsMelbourne / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cost Of Living Singles Personal Finance Savings Australia Household Expenses ING Research Financial Stress

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US government to release passports featuring Donald Trump’s faceAmerican citizens will soon be able to obtain a limited-release passport featuring a portrait of a stoic-looking Donald Trump on the inside cover to commemorate 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Read more »

'Slap in the face to the regime': Exiled female footballers finally have reason to celebrateAfter a five-year battle for FIFA recognition, refugee members of the Afghan women's football team can represent their team internationally.

Read more »

Mahoney's Return: Bulldogs Face Cowboys Amidst Form SlumpReed Mahoney faces his former Bulldogs teammates for the first time since his controversial departure, as the Bulldogs struggle with consecutive losses and attacking issues. The match is set to be a fiery encounter following reports of tension between Mahoney and his ex-teammates after a previous meeting in Las Vegas.

Read more »

Panini football sticker collectors face £1,000 outlay for 48-team World CupInflation will be hurting those fans for whom no World Cup would be complete without a Panini album, as the cost of a complete set hits at least £1,000

Read more »

Perth Bears face roster challenges amid internal turmoilPapua New Guinea's signing of Jarome Luai highlights the Perth Bears' struggles in building a competitive roster for their 2027 NRL debut. Internal issues, including leadership changes and player recruitment difficulties, have raised concerns about the expansion club's stability and ability to attract top talent.

Read more »

Gus’ masterplan began with a secret Maccas meeting followed by a ruthless choiceNRL: On Face to Face, New Zealand's Tawera Nikau sits down with Jake Duke to recount his early career days under Gus Gould.

Read more »