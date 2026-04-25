Sinner Now Clear French Open Favorite After Alcaraz Injury

Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal from the French Open due to a wrist injury dramatically shifts the odds, making Jannik Sinner the undisputed favorite. The article explores the impact of Alcaraz's absence on the men's tour, the lack of strong challengers to Sinner, and the opportunities it presents for other players and emerging talents.

Jannik Sinner enters the French Open as the clear favorite following Carlos Alcaraz ’s withdrawal due to a right wrist injury. Alcaraz’s absence is a significant blow to the sport, as their rivalry has been a driving force in men’s tennis, creating a duopoly that surpassed previous generations in terms of dominance.

The men’s tour currently lacks a clear challenger to Sinner, with other top-10 players either struggling with form, injuries, or a poor record against the Italian. Players like Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic, Ben Shelton, Félix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, Daniil Medvedev, and Lorenzo Musetti are all facing various challenges that hinder their ability to compete at the highest level. While Alcaraz’s injury is detrimental to the competitive landscape, it presents an opportunity for other players to step up.

The coming weeks will reveal whether anyone can capitalize on this chance, particularly those in the bottom half of the French Open draw, avoiding a potential clash with Sinner. Young talents like João Fonseca, Rafael Jódar, Jakub Mensik, and Learner Tien could benefit from this opening.

However, one player who has already demonstrated consistent performance this year is Arthur Fils, who has overcome a significant back injury to achieve notable success, including a title in Barcelona. Fils possesses the attributes to become a serious contender, but the pressure of a home Grand Slam will be a true test. Ultimately, Alcaraz’s absence significantly boosts Sinner’s prospects of winning the French Open and completing his career Grand Slam.

The Italian has proven capable of defeating Alcaraz on clay, and the path to victory is now considerably easier. Some observers are even speculating about Sinner’s potential to win all nine Masters titles this year, a feat never before accomplished. The absence of Alcaraz also places increased attention and pressure on Sinner, as he becomes the focal point of the tournament.

The situation highlights the sport’s reliance on these two players and the need for others to emerge as genuine threats to their dominance. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining the future direction of men’s tennis and whether a new generation can rise to the challenge





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