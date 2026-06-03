Sir David Attenborough and King Charles III's 1958 Meeting Resurfaces, Leaving the Internet Stunned

A decades-old photograph of Sir David Attenborough meeting King Charles III has resurfaced online, sparking a wave of disbelief and nostalgia for one surprising reason. The remarkable image captures the first meeting between the legendary broadcaster and conservationist and the future King in January 1958.

A decades-old photograph of Sir David Attenborough meeting King Charles III has resurfaced online, sparking a wave of disbelief and nostalgia for one surprising reason.

The remarkable image captures the first meeting between the legendary broadcaster and conservationist and the future King in January 1958. At the time, Attenborough was 32 and building a career at the BBC, while Charles was a 10-year-old prince. King Charles III (then the Prince of Wales) with his sister, Princess Anne, and Sir David Attenborough, with Cocky the Jungle cockatoo, where he was being filmed for the 5 o'clock children's performance at the BBC on January 4, 1958.

The meeting took place at BBC Lime Grove Studios in London, where Attenborough introduced the young royal and his seven-year-old sister, Princess Anne, to his pet cockatoo, Cocky. The encounter came during the early years of Attenborough's television career, shortly after he began working on the pioneering BBC wildlife series Zoo Quest, which brought viewers face-to-face with animals from around the world. Over the following decades, both men would become household names in Britain and beyond.

Attenborough would go on to become one of the world's most respected naturalists and broadcasters, while Charles eventually ascended the throne in 2022 following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The photograph recently resurfaced on Instagram via popular pop culture account The Archbishop of Bantebury, which shared the image alongside the caption: If this photo has completely thrown off your sense of time, you're not alone.

The post quickly attracted thousands of reactions, with many astonished that Attenborough and the King have known each other for more than 65 years. Wowww that's unreal! Incredible they have stayed friends all this time. Sir David still looks so young, one person wrote.

David Attenborough is so old…' 'How old is he!?!

' while another wrote: Hes 100 now right? He deserves a national holiday in his name now. Others pointed out that the age gap should not come as a surprise given Attenborough and the late Queen Elizabeth II were born in the same year. David Attenborough and King Charles III attend the Ocean With David Attenborough World Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on May 6, 2025 in London, England.

Picture: Kate Green/Getty Images for National Geographic He was born within a month of Charles' mother. So why is this a shock..? one user wrote, while another said: Well David was born the same year as Queen Elizabeth, so it makes sense that he met Charles while he was still a child.

Attenborough's ties to the Royal Family extend beyond the King- he has also maintained a close friendship with Prince William, who paid a moving tribute to the broadcaster during his 100th birthday celebrations at London's Royal Albert Hall. It is a rare privilege to celebrate a century of life, but it is rarest still when that person has transformed the way we see the only home that we have, planet Earth, William said.

David, for decades, your voice has been a constant in our lives, guiding us through rainforests and oceans, over mountains, and into the very fabric of life. Through your boundless curiosity, gentle wisdom, and unwavering dedication, you have opened our eyes to the beauty of our planet and to its fragility, reminding us of our collective responsibility to protect it. William added: Tonight we celebrate far more than a remarkable milestone of 100 years. We celebrate a lifetime of extraordinary service





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Sir David Attenborough King Charles III BBC Zoo Quest Queen Elizabeth II Prince William Royal Family

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