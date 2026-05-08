Sir David Attenborough turns 100: UK honours him with a week-long string of activities and special broadcasts, including a live concert at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Sir David Attenborough turns 100 on Friday, and the UK is celebrating with a week-long string of activities and special broadcasts. Notable British figures including Sir Michael Palin, Steve Backshall and Liz Bonnin will honour his wide-ranging career and impact at a live concert at London's Royal Albert Hall. A new species was recently named after Attenborough, joining a growing list of specimens to be named after him. Despite his 70 years' worth of achievements and avid following, Attenborough remains humble.

Birthday wishes are in order for Sir David Attenborough , who today (Friday) turns 100. The renowned British broadcaster said he is 'completely overwhelmed' by the many messages he has received over the past week ahead of his highly anticipated centenary.

The UK is honouring Attenborough's birthday with a week-long string of activities and special broadcasts. Notable British figures including Sir Michael Palin, Steve Backshall and Liz Bonnin will honour his wide-ranging career and impact at a live concert at London's Royal Albert Hall. A new species was recently named after Attenborough, joining a growing list of specimens to be named after him. Sir David Attenborough has inspired millions around the world to appreciate and protect the planet that houses us.

Despite his 70 years' worth of achievements and avid following, Attenborough remains humble





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Sir David Attenborough 100Th Birthday UK Live Concert Royal Albert Hall Notable British Figures New Species Humble

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