Sir Ian McKellen Shares Anecdotes from Avengers: Doomsday Set at Rome Film Festival

Sir Ian McKellen appeared at Rome's Cinema in Piazza open-air film festival, where he shared exclusive behind-the-scenes stories from the set of 'Avengers: Doomsday,' including a funny moment involving a destruction scene and a political reference. He also discussed his love for classic film and upcoming projects.

At an open-air film festival in Rome, Sir Ian McKellen delighted a crowd of approximately 2,000 film fans by sharing exclusive stories and showing advance footage from his upcoming appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film "Avengers: Doomsday.

" The event, part of the Cinema in Piazza festival, offered a rare glimpse into the making of the highly anticipated superhero movie, which serves as a direct sequel to 2019's record-breaking "Avengers: Endgame" and will mark the integration of the X-Men franchise into the MCU. McKellen, who reprises his role as Magneto alongside Sir Patrick Stewart's Professor X, discussed his experiences filming with directors Anthony and Joe Russo, revealing a humorous behind-the-scenes moment during a scene in which his character was required to destroy New Jersey.

According to the actor, the directors encouraged him to amplify his fury for the shot. In response, McKellen stood up and re-enacted the shouting that fueled the performance, shouting the name "Mar-a-Lago" to the amusement of the audience. The anecdote not only provided insight into the playful direction provided by the Russos but also subtly injected a bit of real-world political commentary into the comic book narrative, a hallmark of the Marvel storytelling style.

The film, slated for a December release, is the 39th feature in the sprawling MCU and is expected to be a major cinematic event, given the involvement of these legendary actors and the directorial team responsible for "Endgame," which grossed over $2.8 billion worldwide. Beyond the superhero revelations, McKellen also shared his deep personal passion for classic cinema. He introduced a screening of Jacques Tati's 1953 comedy "Monsieur Hulot's Holiday," a film he first saw as a teenager.

He recounted watching it at age 14 with a friend he described as more than just a companion, confessing, "I was in love with him. We held hands through the whole film.

" McKellen's eloquent praise for Tati's creation positioned the silent, bumbling Monsieur Hulot as a timeless comic figure, comparable in influence to Charlie Chaplin's Tramp, Buster Keaton, or Roberto Benigni. He noted that Hulot's character directly inspired Rowan Atkinson's iconic Mr. Bean, highlighting the enduring legacy of Tati's work. The open-air setting of the festival, under a balmy Roman sky, was, in McKellen's view, the ideal environment to experience such a film, reinforcing the communal and nostalgic power of cinema.

The actor's appearance also served as a testament to his remarkable career resurgence following a serious on-stage injury in 2024 during a production of "Player Kings.

" Despite the setback, he has remained prolific, with roles in projects like Steven Soderbergh's "The Christophers," for which he received critical acclaim, and an upcoming return to one of his most famous roles. He revealed to the Roman audience that he is soon traveling to New Zealand to begin filming "The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum," a new installment produced by Peter Jackson and directed by Andy Serkis, who will once again bring Gollum to life.

McKellen's participation in the Cinema in Piazza festival underscores his status as both a revered classical actor and a beloved fixture in modern blockbuster cinema. The festival itself is a significant cultural event in Rome, organized by the Piccolo America Foundation-a group of young activists who famously occupied an abandoned cinema in 2012 to combat the city's gentrification. The free series of open-air screenings and Q&As has become a staple of the Roman summer, attracting major international stars.

This year's lineup also includes director Edgar Wright and actress Léa Seydoux, continuing the tradition of blending cinematic grandeur with grassroots community activism





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Ian Mckellen Avengers Doomsday Marvel Cinematic Universe Rome Film Festival Cinema In Piazza Magneto Gandalf Jacques Tati Monsieur Hulot Russo Brothers Patrick Stewart X-Men

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