Sister helps younger siblings escape devastating fire, calls emergency services

Agot Dau, 21, helped her younger siblings escape a devastating fire that tore through their home in minutes early on Thursday. Neighbours praised her courage and composure in evacuating her siblings and calling emergency services. The family had lived at the rental on Pelham Gardens for seven years. The cause of the fire, which damaged about 90 per cent of the home, is undetermined. Fire crews flagged earlier it's definitely nothing suspicious and likely to be accidental, possibly an electrical fault. The family's belongings and treasured memories are gone. There were 990 house fires in WA in 2025, 73 more than the year before. Fires sparked by lithium-ion battery fires are beginning to plateau, but blazes sparked by common household items including battery chargers, powerboards, clothes dryers and hair dryers are rising sharply. These fires can spread really quickly. So you're looking at four, five, six minutes to have parts of a room involved, depending on how much flammable material is in it. The first thing we want people to do is make sure they've got a plan with their family and know exactly what they're going to do should a fire occur in their home.

A sister has revealed how she helped her younger siblings escape a devastating fire that tore through their home in minutes early on Thursday. Smoke alarms and the sound of breaking glass alerted Agot Dau, 21, to the danger and she was soon helping everyone flee the property.

Neighbours said Dau had shown incredible courage and composure in evacuating her younger siblings from the home and calling emergency services. Dau also had to call her mum, a nursing assistant working a shift overnight, to tell her what happened. The family had lived at the rental on Pelham Gardens for seven years. The cause of the fire, which damaged about 90 per cent of the home, is undetermined.

Fire crews flagged earlier it's definitely nothing suspicious and likely to be accidental, possibly an electrical fault. Sadly all of the family's belongings and treasured memories are gone. There were 990 house fires in WA in 2025, 73 more than the year before. Fires sparked by lithium-ion battery fires are beginning to plateau, but blazes sparked by common household items including battery chargers, powerboards, clothes dryers and hair dryers are rising sharply.

These fires can spread really quickly. So you're looking at four, five, six minutes to have parts of a room involved, depending on how much flammable material is in it. Obviously the first thing we want people to do is make sure they've got a plan with their family and know exactly what they're going to do should a fire occur in their home





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