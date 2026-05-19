Six Australian women likely to leave Al Roj refugee camp in Syria

Six Australian women, along with their children and grandchildren, are likely to leave the Al Roj refugee camp in Syria within days. Their move is imminent, and camp administrators deny knowledge of the plans, but rumours suggest it is due to the power struggle in Syria. Three of the women arrested earlier were charged by federal police.

The Al Roj refugee camp houses people who were displaced by the fall of Islamic State in 2019. Six Australian women, along with their children and grandchildren, look likely to leave the camp within days, following the arrival of four women and nine children who arrived in Australia last month.

Their move is imminent, and the camp administrators deny knowledge of the plans, but rumours suggest it is due to the power struggle in Syria. Three of the women arrested earlier were charged by federal police





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Al Roj Refugee Camp Islamic State Six Australian Women Arrest Syrian Government Kurdish Authorities Movement Imminent Refugee Camp Australia Refugee Camp In Syria Syrian Democratic Forces Syrian Government

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