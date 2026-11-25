US Coast Guard divers recover six bodies, including two children, after a Cessna 210 crashed in the Gulf of Mexico between Pascagoula and Horn Island.

Coast Guard divers recovered the bodies of six victims after a small Cessna 210 aircraft crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Mississippi on Tuesday. The plane was flying from New Orleans to Fort Myers, Florida, when it went down in waters between Pascagoula and Horn Island.

Recovery Operations In Gulf Waters

Divers located the remains of all six people inside the aircraft fuselage after hours of underwater searching. The victims included four adults and two boys aged 8 and 10, according to US Coast Guard spokesperson Juan Ros. Initially, responders found only three life jackets, a life raft, and the plane cabin floating on the surface.

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Official Statements On Tragedy

Coast Guard search and rescue coordinator Trevor Blount called the outcome heartbreaking and expressed deepest sympathies with the families facing an unimaginable loss. He stated that recovering those who lost their lives is a solemn responsibility carried out with professionalism and respect by marine patrol officers.

Coordination With Marine Resources

Mississippi Department of Marine Resources divers worked alongside federal and local partners to conclude the search efforts. The coordinated search lasted approximately four hours before the dive team successfully located the remains within the aircraft fuselage. This operation followed flight data from FlightAware confirming the plane's route from New Orleans to Fort Myers.

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Details On The Fatal Incident

The incident involved a Cessna 210 carrying six individuals who perished in the crash. The Gulf Islands National Seashore area where Horn Island is located served as the geographic reference for the crash site location. Authorities have maintained strict protocols during the recovery process to ensure the dignity of the victims.

Next Steps In Investigation

Investigation into the specific cause of the crash remains ongoing as authorities piece together the final moments of the flight. The recovery of the bodies allows families to begin the grieving process while the technical details of the accident are fully documented.