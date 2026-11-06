Marlon James leads Booker Prize shortlist with The Disappearers

Six novels are on the Booker Prize shortlist, with Marlon James's The Disappearers the favourite. The list includes Elizabeth Strout, M. John Harrison, Rebecca Perry, and Luke Kennard.

Marlon James is the favourite for this year's Booker Prize. His novel The Disappearers is about eight men viciously attacked by gay-bashers in 1988 Jamaica and what happens to the survivors.

It is big, furious, vastly ambitious, aggressively literate and filthy. The book is a cage-fighter that has busted its shackles and come out roaring. And it is roaring poetry. James has won the Booker before: A Brief History of Seven Killings took the prize in 2015.

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Marlon James And The Disappearers

That book was dazzling; this is better. Some of those razzle-dazzle elements - the sprawling cast, the extravagant patois, the sweeping timescale - are more controlled here. James still revels in Jamaican dialect, but he is more focused on being understood. What remains undiluted is the violence waiting to erupt around every Kingston corner.

These men live hard lives. Jordan is beaten by his father daily until he leaves home. He finds living in his car, servicing rich older queers with nasty tastes in sex, is easier. Mat survives the beatings only to invite his fellow oppressed to punish him further in the backroom of a gay club.

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Total strangers to pity in their own lives, they don't hold back; we can hear his screams. This year's Booker judges are led by Mary Beard, academic and television's favourite classicist. Also on the panel is Jarvis Cocker. Fellow judge Patricia Lockwood told the BBC they all wrestled like pigs in mud to establish the six finalists.

You can feel that pull of extremes in their choices, even if they do end up pulling in a common direction. That direction points to a world - or six worlds, since they are startlingly distinct - where men are gone mad. In Elizabeth Strout's relatively genteel The Things We Never Say, the fictional orbit feels familiar. We're in picket-fence Massachusetts, where people sail their boats on weekends and the same couple always hosts the annual Christmas party.

What lies beneath, however, is inchoate misery. Take middle-aged schoolteacher Artie Dam, who wants to kill himself. Why? He is comfortably married; he loves teaching; he has a successful son and a circle of friends sufficiently like him to rub along.

And yet that voice nags: my god, how did I get here? Strout can be a maddeningly folksy and mannered writer, but her voice here is direct and penetrating. Artie may not understand what is happening to him, but he does know that something is very wrong in America. Reading this is to realise how rarely fiction addresses the pressure of the public sphere on private life; the book also interrogates privacy itself.

Shortlist Novels Explore Madness

For Artie, keeping a respectable distance has left him with a terrible sense of isolation; he feels he doesn't really know anybody. His story is a small one - just one man's life, engraved on a grain of rice - but it goes to the heart of a generation's disappointments. M. John Harrison sets The End of Everything in the coastal towns of Kent, made less recognisable by a mysterious cataclysm.

Society is in tatters and the air swarms with mostly invisible alien beings. Aliens are rare beasts on the Booker list, but this is sci-fi of a rare order: linguistically acrobatic, expansively imaginative and shiveringly persuasive. Philip Tennant, like many others, lives by scavenging flotsam on the beach. Harrison relinquishes few details of what has happened, who or what these aliens are or why they are in Kent.

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He doesn't even enumerate how everyday life has disintegrated, but it is clear that none of the old rules or moral absolutes mean anything now. When Philip finds a corporeal, sentient alien on the beach - initially referred to as the artefact - his first thought is to sell it. This is a remarkable book, where strangeness is unexplained but simply hangs in the air, conveyed in metaphors couched in plain language but surprising enough to make you gasp.

In May We Feed the King, a first novel by poet Rebecca Perry, the world gone mad is medieval while the man gone mad is the eponymous king. He is made so miserable by his own authority that he refuses to eat. Only when his cousin's wife visits unexpectedly and takes up residence in the palace does he begin to recover. The king and queen live in an amiable mariage blanc.

Rebeccas Medieval King Story

Inevitably, the three of them become the targets of spies, gossip and plots, not least because they seem to be hatching a plot of their own. Perry bookends her record of royal riddles and recipes with the present-day story of a designer commissioned to recreate the rooms where the king once lived. The ancient rooms are dressed with plastic replicas of foods he may have eaten, damask cloths and plumes in inkwells: precious details, described in commensurately exquisite prose.

Compelling but elaborately impersonal, it does not so much sympathise with its characters in either era as turn us all into observers, weighing history's possibilities. Perhaps the maddest of these novels is Luke Kennard's sardonic campus spree Black Bag, not least because it is told in a high comic tone coloured with hints of hysteria. The unnamed hero is a desperately under-employed actor who gets a gig sitting in on a university class while enveloped in a black bag.

Ostensibly, this experiment - which was conducted for real at Oregon University in 1967 - is about the students' reactions to their silent classmate. But Kennard's focus is on the actor, hiding in his bag from the world and sometimes bonding with people who, for whatever reason, prefer a silent black space to a man. What does that mean, to be a man?

Luke Kennards Black Bag

It's the question he asks himself as he considers his failed career, miserable income and strange affair with a female professor who says she fancies having sex with an absence. Sometimes he addresses us directly, like a stand-up; sometimes he relates dialogue that reads as banter. When he discovers that there is a bag-wearing masculinist cult out there, the pace steps up to become a tornado, picking up everything in its path.

I had an epiphany, his friend Claudio tells him as Kennard's satire escalates. The six books on the shortlist are startlingly distinct. Each explores a world where men are gone mad, whether in Jamaica, Massachusetts, Kent, a medieval kingdom, or a modern campus. The winner will be announced after the judges' fierce deliberations.