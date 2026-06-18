Six Charged in Multimillion-Dollar Drug Import Ring Along Australia's East Coast

A three-week operation by the Queensland Joint Organised Crime Taskforce led to the seizure of 178 kg of cocaine and 142 kg of meth, and charges against six men for their roles in an international drug smuggling operation that began with a burning truck at a Mackay boat ramp.

Six men have been charged in connection with a multimillion-dollar drug importation ring along Australia's east coast, following a three-week operation that resulted in the seizure of 178 kilograms of cocaine and 142 kilograms of methamphetamine.

The investigation began in May when emergency services responded to a fire involving a flatbed crane truck at a boat ramp in Mackay, Queensland. Upon extinguishing the blaze, firefighters discovered nearly 40 kilograms of cocaine in packages near the burnt vehicle. Police suspected the drugs had been smuggled from overseas and immediately launched a widespread inquiry led by the Queensland Joint Organised Crime Taskforce, which includes the Australian Federal Police, Queensland Police, and the Australian Border Force.

The AFP revealed that the cocaine found in May was part of an international import operation. Smugglers used two tenders dispatched from a larger mother vessel waiting in deeper waters to bring the drugs to shore. The mother ship has since been located and detained by authorities in the Solomon Islands, where further investigations are ongoing.

Police allege that a 41-year-old Mackay man, the owner of the burnt-out truck, collected the drugs from the boat ramp at Midge Point and transported them to Brisbane. The drugs were then stored at a safe house in Petrie on Brisbane's north side. On June 9, a search of that property uncovered a one-kilogram brick of cocaine and other drug paraphernalia, leading to charges against a 32-year-old man believed to reside there.

The investigation expanded as police tracked additional individuals linked to the Petrie home and the distribution network. Among those charged are a 32-year-old Middle Park man, a 28-year-old Eagleby man, a 28-year-old Hillcrest man, and a 24-year-old man from Green Valley in Sydney. During a raid on a property in Eagleby, officers found evidence that led them to a home in Mount Cotton on Brisbane's bayside.

There, they discovered a van containing 178 kilograms of cocaine and 142 kilograms of methamphetamine. The owners of the Mount Cotton property were not aware of the van's contents and are not under investigation. Police praised the operation for significantly disrupting the activities of organized crime syndicates. Authorities emphasized the role of Australian demand in fueling such import schemes.

AFP Commander Stephen Jay noted that organized criminals target Australia because of the country's insatiable demand for illegal commodities and the willingness of consumers to pay high prices. The Queensland Joint Organised Crime Taskforce works tirelessly to identify and prosecute those involved in border-controlled drug importation. Acting Chief Superintendent Troy Pukallus of the Queensland Police Service Crime Command stated that the charges represent a major blow to organized crime operations along the east coast.

The investigation continues, with international cooperation expected to uncover more links in the smuggling chain. The six men face serious drug trafficking charges and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date





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Drug Smuggling Cocaine Methamphetamine Queensland Organized Crime

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